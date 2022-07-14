The Inspirational Story Of How Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh Built Vestige From Scratch

The start-up bug has bitten the Indian youth, and this is a shiny ray of hope for the country and the job market. While entrepreneurship is the hot new wave, it isn’t new to the country. Enterprising individuals have been around for decades, creating great products and services without commensurate recognition for their contribution to the space. The late 90s and the early 2000s were also times when many splendid ideas turned into companies. However, the simpler times left a lot to be desired in terms of facilities and exposure. It took immense grit and commitment for these entrepreneurs to persist and make their mark in the space. While many gave up too early, some tried hard and created value. One such person is Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh from Vestige Marketing.

The co-founder and Director-IT of India’s largest direct selling companies has a success story that is powerful and inspirational. The story has the usual elements of challenges and hardships, but also an unusual protagonist who has worked hard through them all.

Mr. Singh comes from a humble background and started his journey as a regular middle-class youth. He studied hard and graduated from Delhi University. He also completed his MBA from Lucknow University. Mr. Singh always harboured the dream of entrepreneurship. He worked in some leading companies to acquire business skills and thus worked toward his dream. These companies also helped him to gain exposure to IT operations. This interest in IT stems from his love for computers. Ever since he was in school, Mr. Singh loved computers and was intrigued by their capabilities.

His entrepreneurial dreams took off when his ex-colleague, Mr. Bali, pitched the Vestige idea to him. He has been with Vestige since day one of its inception and has been instrumental in taking it to the dizzy heights it is at today.

Proving his mettle on both personal and professional fronts, Mr. Singh has set a great example for the youth. He is a doting dad of two and one of the primary driving forces behind the success of Vestige. His roots in the IT industry inspire his passion for all things technology. Over the 18 years of Vestige, he has continually used technology to empower direct sellers in India. He is revered for transforming lives using cutting-edge, world-class technological solutions.

He ensures that there are no lags or downtime in Vestige systems, logistics, and the smooth functioning of other operations. Mr. Singh contributes to the growth of the business using technological innovations backed by large-scale data operations.

Over the next 5-10 years, he plans to maximize the use of digital resources to meet company goals and come up with the best-in-class tech-driven information system. Distributor gratification is among the key goals of Vestige and Mr. Singh wishes to leverage technology to maximize the same.

It is hard to come across someone as committed as Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh. He has worked hard to take Vestige where it is today. We hope the company continues to create value and Mr. Singh reaches the success he has always envisioned.

You can connect with Vestige on facebook https://www.facebook.com/VestigeMkt/ and follow Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh on facebook https://www.facebook.com/Kanwar.B.Singh .