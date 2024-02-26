The First Ever ELLE DÉCOR Kitchens & Wardrobes Store Unveiled At MG Road

Broadleaf Kitchens and Decor Private Limited recently unveiled the opening of the first ever ELLE DECOR Kitchens & Wardrobes in India, at MG Road (Delhi), thanks to a Licensing agreement with Lagardère Active Enterprises, the business unit of the French based Lagardère News Group in charge of ELLE DÉCOR Brand’s extension.

Elevating the realms of luxury with gracefulness, Broadleaf Kitchen And Decor Private Limited was thrilled for the grand opening of its first ever ELLE DECOR Kitchens & Wardrobes store at M.G. Road, Delhi. This elite location is set to redefine opulence and sophistication, offering an exquisite assortment of splendid Italian-made modular Kitchens & Wardrobes.

The launch of the ELLE DECOR store featured two fabulous and engaging events that promised to enthral guests. It began with a showcase of the designer kitchens on the first floor by award-winning Chef Manish Mehrotra, Culinary Director, Indian Accent Restaurants, where he demonstrated the versatility of the kitchens with a cooking demo in his inimitable style. The dishes showcased during the event included Winter Sweet Potato with Masala Mango Pickle and Aam Papad, as well as Braised Prawns with Pumpkin Coconut Curry.

The event then proceeded to the second floor, where fashion designer Nupur Kanoi showcased her latest collection, Sitaara, against the ambiance of the designer wardrobes. It was truly an evening to remember.

The ELLE DECOR Kitchens & Wardrobes first finest store at MG Road, Delhi, is a haven for design enthusiasts and connoisseurs seeking to infuse their spaces with unparalleled sophistication. From the moment visitors step through the doors, they are immersed in an ambiance that effortlessly blends opulence and functionality. The store is spread across a wide 4500 square feet area. From sleek and modern bespoke Italian made kitchen designs to impeccably crafted wardrobe solutions, each module in the collection represents the brand's commitment to characteristic composition of designer quality. The collection seamlessly combines luxury and functionality, offering an extensive selection of over 100 designs in the Kitchen and wardrobe sections.

The brand takes pride in presenting a diverse range of expansive (100+) designs in kitchens and wardrobes, reflecting the perfect harmony of French poise and Italian artistry of skillful technique. This collection promises to transform living spaces into showcases of style and functionality, catering to the varied tastes and preferences of discerning customers.

You can explore ELLE DECOR'S Kitchens and Wardrobe’s collection by visiting their website at http://www.elledecorkitchens.co.in/

“With this new store, we aim to bring not just kitchens and wardrobes but an exquisite blend of art and functionality into homes. Our designs are crafted with passion and precision, We are committed to providing products and services that exceed expectations, ensuring a seamless blend of style and practicality for every home” Added Rahul Batra, CEO Broadleaf Kitchen And Decor Private Limited.

“As a global home decoration brand, ELLE DECOR artfully combines a relaxed, carefree spirit with the elegance of the modern, contemporary home, designed to reflect ELLE’s Parisian roots. We are thrilled to bring to the Indian market a premium collection of kitchens and wardrobes, with finest design and made in Italy, with the launch of the first ELLE DECOR Kitchens & Wardrobes collections and store in India. Our brand's success to date has been thanks to our unique positioning as a global lifestyle brand issued from a media. Thanks to this special relationship with our audience, we are proud to move forward and to propose an innovative retail concept in partnership with Broadleaf Kitchen and Décor Private Limited.”, says Camille Thelu, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Lagardere Active Enterprises EMEA & India.

About BROADLEAF KITCHEN AND DECOR PRIVATE LIMITED:

Broadleaf Kitchen and Decor Private Limited, a premier provider of Italian-made kitchens and wardrobes in India, announces its launch under the leadership of industry veterans Rahul Batra and Rohit Malhotra. With over 25 years of experience in the kitchen and wardrobe industry, Rahul Batra leads the charge in delivering top-tier home interior solutions. Through a strategic partnership with Elle Decor, Broadleaf aims to redefine luxury living across the nation.