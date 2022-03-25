The Best Has Come- Perfios Receives The Best Brands 2021 Award

Perfios moved and shook for 13 years – Has Perfios arrived now?

It’s been an intense 13 years of starting with the customer problem first. Perfios is a technology company that scaled from a thousand transactions a month to a million transactions per day, by simply starting with understanding their customers first. It seemed a wholesome feeling for Perfios to receive recognition for Redefining Consumer-o-nomics, a belief that they have deeply etched in their core 13 years ago. It’s fulfilling to watch the journey of so many organizations also creating for the consumer first. Many congratulations to all the winners; "The times they are a-changin"

And yes, across channels and interfaces, consumers are demanding their rights first – their convenience, their security, their consent. In the wrath of 2020, uncertainty loomed and it seemed like time stood still, and yet, here they are – in 2022! In this seemingly unchanging pandemic, even the virus has kept changing. Don’t we all need to keep up with the times?

The pandemic drove deeper digitization for clients and Perfios’s customers, and they unveiled solutions that kept them on their toes. In the financial sector, Perfios has been known for their marquee product, the Bank Statement Analyzer. The last two years has needed times to create products for the times we live in. (Predictive analytics all the way!) It has brought to attention Perfios’s 70+ other products which can help financial institutions in their decisioning woes. As much as their products focused on improving the end-customer experience, it also solved for the problems for the underwriting teams.

Perfios first launched the InteGREAT Back Office, a Unified Branch Office Portal for converging and simplifying the customer onboarding journey at the bank branches.

Then was launched Indigize, an intelligent scanalytics solution as an answer to the pressing need for both speed and accuracy in document digitization.

As the world witnessed a new generation of borrowers, customers with no credit history and a large digital footprint. Perfios AI uses traditional & non-traditional data sources to assess creditworthiness of these new borrowers.

Considering the recent Data Privacy Bill, Perfios has partnered with major PSUs, private banks and NBFCs to support them through their journey aboard the RBI’s AA framework. This will transform the face of how financial data is shared, thrusting the power of data sharing into the consumer’s hands, the hands that really own the data.

Each of these solutions draw heavily upon the core competencies of Perfios in real-time analysis and decisioning into their individual offering. Each of Perfios’s products aims to minimize the processing times for the underwriter, while increasing the accuracy of the decisioning to prevent fraud losses by significant margins.

In Perfios’s own words

“It is an honour to receive The Economic Times – Best Brands 2021 Award. It is an honour to be a part of this journey revolutionizing data analysis & decisioning in India and globally. But have we arrived yet? We say, there’s a lot more to come from Perfios. We have scratched a surface, there are many ceilings to break. And every step we take, will start from the customer experience and circle back to it.”

“You’ve got to start with the Customer Experience and work back towards the technology.” – Steve Jobs