Sitting In A Ring Of Fire, Divyesh Patel Retells The Story Of Scaling A Business To Global Standards

Divyesh Patel, a veteran tech expert and CEO at Radixweb, one of the largest growing tech firms headquartered in Ahmedabad, India calls his position ‘a ring of fire’ and he has his justifications.

“It all seems very flowery – as CEO of one most acclaimed tech consultation and outsourcing establishments, my command looks very fancy. However, sitting in the driver’s seat, we at the C suite know how difficult it gets pulling through equilibrium”, reiterates Divyesh.

Patel is one of the forerunners of Radixweb , which has established itself as a most in-demand tech partner/offshore partner for corporates, startups and conglomerates across the globe. Patel credits this success to the strong core values on which his firm bases its operations. Right from its conception, the two stalwarts of Radixweb, Divyesh Patel and Dharmesh Acharya have driven their focus towards establishing an upwards curve – be it in terms of delivering tech solutions, maintaining industry standards in delivering quality post-sales support, creating people first organization or maintaining transparency of business dealings.

Patel has been behind the wheels of Radixweb right from the inception to the present day. From building exemplary infrastructure to support business critical operations to providing a world-class workplace to employees with neo-modern facilities, Divyesh Patel has ensured a high stake on EX (employee experience). By providing equal growth opportunities to every employee irrespective of their caste, creed or sex, the firm has risen to be one of the safest workplaces – and this has been acknowledged by the prestigious Great Place To Work Certification.

Divyesh ensures his presence in the office is celebrated and not feared. He has inculcated the same spirit all across his teams in a way that people leaders at Radixweb are considered more as mentors than bosses. A father figure to many in his firm, Patel calls himself ‘pretty old fashioned” in the way he treats his employees. For him, everyone under the banner of Radixweb is a part of a big family – exactly why Radixweb includes even its ex-employees in its moments of glory, sending them updates, wishing them on special occasions.

He credits his firm’s critical success not just to his business maneuvers but to the unending efforts of his team. While businesses were hitting rock bottoms during the epic ebb of the pandemic, Radixweb was busy transforming the tech landscape with one of their brilliant cloud-based web app development architecture, Rxweb, which now stands at 2079 successful installations. A shared work between Radixweb’s team of techies and the global tech communities, Rxweb has been welcomed with open arms by developers who love clean code.

Under his hawk eyes, Radixweb was one of the first tech firms who switched to a complete remote workforce at the onset of the pandemic – and then moved to a hybrid model gradually. Patel is one of those vanguards to client interest, who ensured that business continuity of clients spread across the globe was undeterred. During a time most businesses were struggling to keep themselves afloat, Radixweb not only scaled and increased streams of revenue but ensured its clients were at the top of their businesses too!

This commitment to development and constant strife for excellence is Radixweb’s exclusivity and Patel’s core investment. “We have always aimed to be better than ourselves every single day. That is how we drive our folks – we invest in upskilling and reskilling our forces extensively so that their output is constantly better than the most in the market.”

The firm recently conducted two extensive sessions of ‘Upskill Fest’ where the techies were put through several rounds of industry trainings that would lift their core expertise. Radixweb’s clients around the globe appreciate that the firm always aspires to be ahead of its time, forever ready to handle any tech challenge with their method preparedness.

Divyesh Patel is one forever tech aspirant who never ceases to learn. He believes there’s a lot more he can learn even by being a part of brain storming sessions. So, one often finds him hovering around the tech stations of his office. He smiles, “My team says my presence inspires them. However, it’s quite the other way round. I love seeing the young minds bubble with enthusiasm when they get through some difficult code. I love seeing my people work. They are my due doze of inspiration – that’s why I value them.”