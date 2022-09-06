The first-generation Agri-tech start-up called NovaSatum that has been more than self-sufficient to sustain & grow in less than 2 years. During this successful journey, it has managed to institutionalize the most critical but also the most fragmented part of the food supply chain which are basically your essential dry commodities from grains to spices.

At the core of its offerings, NovaSatum looks at powering with tech which helps with integration from the farm gates to the food plates. In a way, this model could be that of a B2B2C one. This includes everything from cleaning, grading, processing, and packaging to storage, warehousing, distribution, retail, and even exports, which would be the primary challenge for farmers in turning their harvest-grade commodities into trade-grade ones causing wastage. Thereby, sourcing directly from them and offering the post-harvest process helped them to improve the trade quality of the dry commodities for a better value and income.

The post-harvest Agri-tech platform has seen exponential growth under the leadership of the Founder Saurabh Bohra. After spending 16 years in top retail and FMCG companies. Saurabh saw critical gaps to be filled in the Agri commodity value chain.

During the pandemic India’s online food and grocery sector experienced a significant surge in demand & supply, Saurabh felt it was the best time to launch a platform that could integrate the movement of dry commodities from the farm gate to the food plate.

Saurabh, who also holds a degree in agriculture says "Post-harvest Agri-tech in India has the most fragmented supply chain. Many start-ups today are solving in the FnV segment, but not many are looking at dry commodities (rice to spices). I saw it as an opportunity for a concept like Novastum to disrupt the traditional traders' ecosystem that could evolve to be scalable and benefit from the grassroots level

Today Novastum completes 2 years since its launch and the journey has been rewarding with the growth and expansion that this start-up has witnessed. From becoming a D2C food commerce platform to being the fastest growing user acquisition channel in the country and gaining complete control over the “front end”, with its own food brand NeuFarm.

Neufarm was launched last year with 270 SKUs of dry commodities. It's a premium brand listed on the e-commerce aggregators platform and is ranked among the top 5 brands with the highest grossing with 1000 plus orders daily.



