Saurabh Gupta Popularly Known As Shurufit India An International ACE Certified Coach Shares Tricks To Be A Successful Online Fitness Coach

As we know social media is a powerful tool. Experts recommends kicking things off with Facebook and Instagram—the most popular social media platforms in the fitness industry. Over time, consider branching out into Twitter and YouTube. YouTube is particularly excellent for fitness professionals as it allows them to film and upload their training sessions. As people get an idea of your training style and approach, they’ll be more inclined to sign up for your services.

Many fitness trainers fail to ask their clients for reviews. You may feel that you’re overstepping your bounds. In reality, you’re presenting a very basic and valid request. Online reviews have a make-it-or-break-it effect in the fitness industry. If a fitness trainer gets a bad review, their reputation will take a hit, and if a trainer gets many positive reviews, people flock to them.

Saurabh lost his job during pandemic and start with a unique approach of training inspired from International athletes around the World. He Made Home workouts so popular that 60% of his clients training from home and getting fit. With his online coaching classes to 40+ Countries training he transformed 500+ People across the Globe in the span of just 2 Years. His approach towards his clients is to keeping simple Workout exercises and eat healthy and good nutritious meal and making life easier.

According to Saurabh Gaupta,” Personal trainer certification isn’t just important; it’s imperative. Today, people want to work with certified trainers with the experience, expertise, skills, and determination required to help them achieve their goals. You’ll struggle to grow your clientele if you’re not a certified trainer. First things first, get certified. Fitness professionals who want to take the next step in their careers. Certification will go a long way in helping you stand out in your local fitness industry. You’ll get more clients and referrals.”

Saurabh followed his passion towards fitness without looking back. He was good in academics and graduated From Delhi University. His mother was his biggest supporter during his fitness journey. Now when transforming lives into a better world. Everyone is proud. He Wish to Build Shurufit India a biggest Fitness Brand where a trainer can find work for himself and client can get highly educated and Knowledgeable coach.

Now he is running a company of 10 Employees with Turnover over Rs.10 Million yearly. Successfully Changed many lives. Has a mass following over social media and inspiring Millions of People through Instagram (1.7M) and Youtube (900k Subs).

