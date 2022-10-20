Rumors About Uniglo.io Listing On KuCoin, Hotbit, And ByBit Heating Up

Listing on a big decentralized exchange can support a new project to get noticed and attract traders. It also helps increase its liquidity, as more people will be trading it. Furthermore, it can help improve the trust and credibility of a project, as it shows that a major exchange is backing it.

A newcomer to Ethereum Network, Uniglo.io (GLO), is rumored to be listed on KuCoin (KCS), Hotbit (HBT), and ByBit (BIT). This has caused quite a stir in the community as many believe this to be the first step in Uniglo becoming a major player in the cryptocurrency world.

What Is Uniglo (GLO)?

Uniglo (GLO) has been actively catching media attention lately, and for a good reason. This brand-new multi-asset backed project holds the power to maintain a stable growth pattern during bears and skyrocketing potential during bulls. How? Uniglo adopts a uniquely crafted digital vault that will combine stablecoins, large and small-cap cryptocurrencies, NFT collections, real gold-pegged PAXG, etc. This diverse collection of assets facilitates sustaining GLO token price and boosts its reliability.

Still, that’s not everything. Already established as a low-supply cryptocurrency, Uniglo will further implement two distinctive burning approaches to continuously reduce GLO circulation and give each token a stronger value. Supported by tax fees, the Uniglo protocol will burn 2% from each transaction and buy back and burn some from the open market. Burning is adopted to make GLO a hyper-deflationary token.

Uniglo is planned to launch on Uniswap on November 19th. However, as the rumors heat up, Uniswap might not be the only exchange that will welcome the rising gem.

KuCoin (KCS)

Kucoin (KCS) is a worldwide exchange for various digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Since its launch in September 2017, KuCoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, with over 8 million registered users from more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin features a native cryptocurrency KCS that supports a loyalty program for end users.

KuCoin doesn't have deposit fees. The transaction cost is 0.1%, while withdrawal fees vary per coin. This makes KuCoin a reliable alternative for investors looking to conduct trades on an exchange.

Hotbit (HBT)

Hotbit is a cryptocurrency exchange that intends to create a digital market-maker engine conforming to Wall Street's industrial requirements. Currently, Hotbit supports over 700 cryptocurrencies and has around 1500 trading pairings. The exchange prioritizes efficiency, diversity, stability, and safety. Hotbit seeks to provide a varied selection of currencies by listing new global initiatives.

HBT is the native coin of the Hotbit exchange. As a holder, you will be rewarded with HBT tokens in certain use cases.

ByBit (BIT)

Bybit (BIT) is another leading cryptocurrency exchange founded in March 2018 to provide a professional platform with an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support for crypto traders.

The firm offers unique online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, and API support worldwide to retail and institutional customers. In addition, Bybit lists over 100 crypto assets, making it an appealing alternative for investors seeking diverse trading possibilities.

The Bottom Line

To sum up, listing on KuCoin, HotBit, and ByBit exchanges will only benefit Uniglo, providing it with a larger audience and liquidity. Uniglo.io is a promising startup, and these listings will help it fulfill its full potential.

