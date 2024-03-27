During the previous year, cryptocurrencies experienced a major price volatility which resulted in significant increases, as well as decreases in value. However, in 2024, things are looking up for the market, especially after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved the listing of spot Bitcoin ETFs. In fact, eleven different organizations got approved, the largest ones being BlackRock and fidelity.
Moreover, the Bitcoin halving event is set to occur this year as-well, where the supply gained from mining the coin will drop in half, leading to increased scarcity and potentially value, and this is also generating a lot of buzz of a potential uptrend for the broader crypto market. The event is projected to occur between April 15 and April 28, depending on the mining rate.
Advertisement
As a result, there is an increased level of interest on a global scale for cryptocurrencies now, and there are a lot of options available for those who want to build a diversified portfolio. Today, we will be jumping into the most promising cryptos for 2024 which have a high ROI opportunity for investors and traders, including KangaMoon (KANG), Fantom (FTM), Stacks (STX), Jupiter (JUP) and Sui (SUI). By the end, we will determine which is the best cryptocurrency to invest in.
Best Cryptocurrencies to Purchase in During 2024 for High ROI
We will be jumping into the best cryptocurrencies that investors and traders will want to get in 2024 for the highest possible returns.
Advertisement
KangaMoon (KANG)
KangaMoon (KANG) is set to experience an explosive level of growth, especially as it entered Stage 4 of the presale quicker than anticipated. The catalyst for its growth is its rich feature-set, Social-Fi elements, Play-to-Earn (P2E) features and a community-driven approach. Players can connect on a global scale, and challenge others to fight in tournaments in order to test their skills.
Another key feature behind KangaMoon is also its integration of NFTs, which players can get by completing quests, battling others or participating in community events. Moreover, anyone can even get access to a dedicated marketplace in which they can buy, sell or trade in-game assets with ease, alongside characters and overall digital collectibles that are rare.
During the blockchain ICO, the token has seen a major price increase from $0.005 to $0.014, which signifies a 180% climb. Not only that, but it raised over $2.8 million and could soon break above the $3 million mark as-well. These aspects position it as one of the hottest cryptocurrencies to get, especially as analysts project a price upswing of 100x following its launch. As a result, KANG is seen as the best cryptocurrency to invest in.
Fantom (FTM)
Fantom (FTM) attracted a lot of attention as a blockchain platform that provides infrastructure for dApps and smart contracts. It does this through a unique consensus mechanism which enables high transaction speeds without compromising decentralization or security.
Advertisement
Moreover, the Fantom price increased 193% in the patt month and is up 57.5% on the weekly chart. At this rate, the crypto can reach new heights as according to the Fantom price prediction it can end 2024 at $1.39. FTM is also seen as the best cryptocurrency to buy as a result of these bullish signs.
Stacks (STX)
Stacks (STX) is a blockchain project that extends the capabilities of the Bitcoin network through bringing support for smart contracts and dApps on top of the network, without compromising its security.
As a result, the Stacks crypto grabbed the attention of investors and traders on a global scale and has risen 216.6% year-to-date (YTD). In addition, during the past week, the Stacks price is up 33%, and can reach new heights once it regains attention from bulls. According to the Stacks price prediction, it can end 2024 at $4.11.
Advertisement
Jupiter (JUP)
Jupiter (JUP) has also displayed a significant level of bullishness on the charts. This is a Solana-based DEX and liquidity aggregator which has gained a significant level of attention due to the trading volumes and the native JUP crypto.
It's used to govern the Jupiter DAO following its release. Meanwhile, the Jupiter crypto increased 150% in the past month and by 30.8% during the past week. According to the Jupiter price prediction, it can end 2024 at $1.82. As a result, it's also seen as the best cryptocurrency to buy today.
Sui (SUI)
Sui (SUI) is a Layer-1 blockchain that works on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It gathered a high level of appeal due to its scalability and its low latency. Moreover, in the past week, the Sui price spiked 26%.
Advertisement
It now needs to break the $2 price barrier in order to reach new heights, however, according to the RSI and MACD data, this is a possibility. According to the Sui price prediction, it can end 2024 at $2.89.
How We Chose These Cryptocurrencies
We chose the cryptocurrencies based on specific criteria. This is because knowing which cryptos have the highest likelihood to grow requires a lot of careful consideration and due diligence. To make a better-informed decision, here are the key aspects that anyone needs to be aware of.
Technological Advancements and Development Team
It's essential to see what kind of utility and technological advancements a project brings to the table, coupled with what kind of team is developing it. By doing over these aspects, investors can understand what kind of future potential it has and what it solves.
Token Utility and Demand on the Market
Each token will need to provide utility and have actual usage so it is relevant and in demand throughout a prolonged time frame. Moreover, it's also essential to analyze the market to see if there is a need for such a crypto.
Historical Market Performance and Risks
While the past market performance is not always indicative of future results, historical movements can offer key insights into the potential it has. Moreover, by studying this data anyone can gain a better understanding of the potential risks as-well.
Summary
So far, 2024 has been vibrant and has showcased bullish performance across the border crypto market. With the bullish signals such as the Bitcoin ETF approval, and the future Bitcoin halving event, it's clear that an explosive level of growth can occur in the future. As a result, altcoins such as KangaMoon (KANG), Stacks (STX), Jupiter (JUP) and Sui (SUI) can provide anyone with high ROI opportunities.
Advertisement
Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!