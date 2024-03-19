Risk and return go hand in hand, but risk is a double-edged sword. By spreading investments across asset classes, risk can be addressed effectively, as no two asset classes react to a market or economic development in a similar manner. Given this, the return profile of asset classes also varies, hence allowing overall optimisation of the portfolio. For instance, during turbulent years like 2008 and 2011, the S&P BSE 500 experienced significant negative returns of -52.3% and -24.6%, respectively. Investors heavily invested in equities and faced substantial drawdowns. Retail investors often panic during market downturns, leading to selling at losses due to fear of further erosion of capital. However, a portfolio balanced with both equities and debt would have experienced lesser drawdowns, such as -22% in 2008 and -8.8% in 2011, considering debt returns at 7%.