A chain saw is a cutting tool being used since the ancient era to cut bone structures, trees, limbs, etc. To this date, chain saws are being used for a wide variety of purposes, and in addition, the features have severely been enhanced using technology and innovative designs.

There are various companies that design power chain saws, Makita is one of the top and foremost companies that design power tools integrated with innovative technology and designs. The Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw is one of the top-tier models of chain saws produced by Makita itself. It offers the most features and technological aspects that give users a smooth experience in performing tasks with the machine.

To make things very clear for you, let’s take a quick look at the essential features of the Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw.

Fundamental Attributes

The key features of the Makita EA5600FREG Chain Saw are:

Heavily loaded filter purifier system for increased longevity and air filter life

Powerful High cutting performance is provided by the 4.1 HP Stratification Air scavenging engine, which also offers increased fuel efficiency.

Easy Launch spring-assisted starter features improved engine control for rapid, force-free starting.

Bar nuts are kept for convenience and simple upkeep.

A lightweight, comfortable, compact design (12.8 lbs)

Faster acceleration at 13,800 RPM results in more effective cutting performance.

With only a touch, the Touch & Stop single button control turns the engine off. The Slide-out baffle may be set up for effective cold-weather operation.

Two-point chain brake with mechanical resistance

The link container is simple to clean and effectively removes chips.

Top-Tier Technology

1. Brushless Motor

The brushless motor is more efficient and reliable despite being smaller and lighter.

The efficiency of brushless motors is generally between 85 and 90% which is why more of the motor's total output is turned into a rotational force, which results in less energy being wasted as heat.

The notion that Makita is utilising a motor-driven system in addition to the motor is also significant.

2. Engine Management

The Easy Start mechanism on this Makita chainsaw is one of its best features. To make starting simpler, a piston assisted interacts with what Makita refers to as the enhanced engine control.

Additionally, bars and nuts are lightweight for simplified maintenance.

3. Power Plant

The 55.6 CC, 2-stroke engine of the Makita Ridgeline 18′′ Chainsaw produces 4.1 horsepower. It has a layered air recycling system that is supposed to increase fuel economy while lowering performance.

Scavenging, if you're not acquainted with the term, is the act of pushing exhaust out of the way so that fresh air doesn't mix with the burnt residue. It is a crucial component of every 2-stroke engine. The spent charge and the entering petroleum charge are separated by a layer of fuel-free air in a stratified scavenging system. This attribute is also included in other versions of Makita chainsaws as well.

4. Chain Adjustment

For the maintenance of the chain, there are no additional tools required. The spring-loaded lever is simply pushed in to release it, and then it is swung out and started moving to free it away from the socket.

Similarly, chain tightening also requires no tools. To adjust or loosen the chain, you must first gently release the conveyor access housing before using the thumb roller.

5. Burying Spears

The bucking spikes are one of the first features I check on a battery-operated chainsaw. If they are made of metal, I am confident that my saw will be able to cut through the harder material. I want metal spikes on my lithium-ion chainsaw if I'm going to use it professionally since you can't put plastic spikes or grooves on the Top player gasoline saw.

The cantering hooks on this Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw work nicely with the short bar length. You can easily grasp the limbs I worked to aid with a seamless bucking movement throughout testing. I only want that, and Makita gives it to me.

The Kit

The Makita EA5600 FREG also comes with a kit that includes many other materials for the users. The entire kit retails for around $560 and includes the following items:

8 in. Guide Bar, 3/8 in., .050 in. (443-045-661)

18 in. Saw Chain, 3/8 in., .050 in. (523-102-064)

Universal Wrench (941-719-133)

18 in. Chain Cover (952-010-640)

Torx Wrench (782025-3)

Carburettor Screwdriver (944-340-001)

In Terms Of Cost

At $439, Makita is somewhat more expensive than Echo's more affordable Timber Wolf ($400) and $20 less expensive than comparable Husqvarna (455 Rancher) and Stihl (MS 291) machines. Although that's good news for Makita, finding these products in nearby dealerships and servicing facilities remains a challenge.

You can easily buy the Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw along with the whole kit online at discounted prices or promotional offers. Stay aware of any scams or fraud, and ensure to only buy from a verified seller who has a certificate to sell Makita products.

In Terms Of Safety

The saw has three key safety measures. Before you may start the motor, you must first hit the power button. Nevertheless, as soon as your finger is removed from the trigger, it resets very rapidly.

Some users could find it a little annoying, particularly those who are accustomed to getting a gas engine that hovers when you put it down. Still, I'd rather have an accident than hit the button incorrectly. For instance, whereas a gas engine may be heard idle, a cordless chainsaw makes no noise to signal that it is ready for use.

A hand guard is also present, which flicks the brake and stops the saw from starting when it is in the locked state. When you remove your thumb from the button or trigger, the chain will automatically shut down.

Even with these precautions, it's still a good practice to wear mitts, protective goggles, and chainsaw chaps, as well as to wait to put batteries in the saw until you're prepared to use it.

In Terms Of Performance

The Makita cordless chainsaw makes excellent cuts right out of the box. It can melt through woodwork, including the oak that I spent the majority of my time on, with a bar and chain that is quite thin. Maintenance, particularly by maintaining the chain crisp, is the key to maintaining that level of performance. A crisp blade makes all the difference, but you'll also have to maintain the saw and monitor the oil level.

In Terms Of Durability

The Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline ChainSaw is considered the most durable out of all chainsaws in all of its other versions. As it is designed to cut rigid surfaces, its spikes will not dull down or become less efficient.

The Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw has been designed to be utilized for many years and still provides the best performance.

The Ergonomics Of Makita Chain Saw

Customers have usually given Makita's prior 36V chainsaw extremely positive ratings, and things are just gradually improving with this one. What we observe has a somewhat different physical structure. The D-handle is being brought back, and the batteries have been moved from the rear end of the blade to the middle. It resembles a standard chainsaw more in appearance and feels. Definitely better balance may be achieved by placing the battery between the user's hands.

The fact that the saw does the majority of the work when utilising this and a fine blade is one of its many appealing features. It cuts cleanly and efficiently enough that I can keep my gasoline saw in the workshop and is light enough that I don't have to exert much effort to use it. And when you're using a decent chainsaw, it should feel like that.

Specifications

3.4 CU.in./CC Engine Displacement (55.6 CC)

Amperes: 4.1 HP/3 kW Pitch: 3/8"

Max. 13,800 RPM is the engine speed.

19.3 oz. fuel tank capacity

Oil Storage Potential: 10.8 oz. Gauge:.050"

Fuel Mixture: 50:1 Net Weight (12.8 lbs. without a bar or chain)

Chainsaw Arrangement: Bar/chain in the package Normal Guide Bar: 18"

The flush-cut handle of a chainsaw

Choose a 3/8 x.050 chain.

Gasoline two-stroke motor

User Type: Ranch or Farm

19 lbs. shipping weight

Merits

The Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw is a massive machine that offers a wide range of features to its users, designed with a lightweight body to ensure that the worker does not get tardy easily and performs their task with the machine in a prompt way. The air purifiers in the machine ensure swift cutting motions that give the ultimate user experience.

A system with heavy-duty cartridge filters improves longevity while lowering maintenance requirements.

Additional characteristics include a chain chamber that is simple to clean so that chips can be removed effectively, even when ripping and a sophisticated vibration-dampening system that is designed to lessen vibration. The Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw is designed for a variety of cutting and trimming tasks and is excellent for use in agricultural and ranching settings.

Limitations

There are certain limitations to the Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw as it is a man-made device. It can have human errors or manufacturing default issues. You can ask your vendor for a guarantee in such a situation. Adding to this, it has runtime limitations.

You have to remain careful of the work cycle and make sure that the batteries don't run out, or you don't exhaust the Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw with excessive work in one go.

Is The Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw Better Than Other Models?

By now, you would already know a great many features and aspects of the Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw. With its heavy-duty load, brushless motor technology, and 18-inch thickness, it provides immense safety and durability with the optimal performance required for all the tasks that it is capable of performing.

You must know that Makita manufactured various kinds of other chainsaws with other features and thicknesses, and they have various other functions. However, the Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline ChainSaw is considered the top-0tirefr chain saw among all others. It gives a high-quality performance as compared to all other chain saws.

Furthermore, there are various other companies that design chain saws but they are not able to reach the maximum efficiency as that of the Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw.

Who Can Use This Technology?

The Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw has a simple design and requires minimal upkeep that proves all beginners and pro users can utilise this machine to their expertise and produce efficient results. Its minimalistic and quick start system and safety features ensure the safety of the user and also smooth cutting and efficient performance overall.

Final Verdict

The Makita EA5600FREG 18" 56 cc Ridgeline Chain Saw fits in nicely as a substantial and primary tool for $567 for the kit and $439 as a bare tool. For limbing, pruning, and falling small trees, it performs admirably. One of my favourite 18-inch models to use thanks to its reduced weight, cordless simplicity, and smooth performance.

The main constraint, like with other cordless chainsaws, is runtime. If you're in a good mood, you can easily use up the two-hour batteries that it provides within 30 minutes. If you've got a lot of work, you'll need two or three groups to cycle through. But because of this, this should really only be used as a complement to your gas simulations and for checklist tasks. It's a really good item to have for the odd construction project that requires just that little checking before you are able to begin work, away from the horticulture and timber professionals.