Passion Can Take You Places, Deepak Sahni’s At-Home Diagnostics Empire Is A Prime Testimony

Deepak Sahni is a disruptor of an industry that no one thought would go digital. He single-handedly has brought about a digital revolution in the Indian diagnostics market. Working with a vision to add 10 healthy years to every Indian’s life Deepak Sahni has made Healthians one of the most recognised name in the Healthcare industry.

With Healthians, Deepak has setout to teach the world the importance of preventive healthcare and in the process he has garnered many personal accolades and a fortune. As per the last available data dated Dec 2021 Healthians’ valuation stood around $350Mn and accordingly we can estimate Deepak’s networth to be around INR 600cr or more.



We sat down with Deepak Sahni to hear more about the Healthians journey, read the full interview below:

Tell us about your entrepreneurial journey?

My entrepreneurial journey has been dynamic and rewarding which commenced right after I completed my schooling at the age of 19. The family conditions made me to drop out of a regular bachelor’s in computer application and do something of my own sooner than later. I entered the computer assembling business and pursued my studies simultaneously which was followed by founding a healthcare digital marketing agency after 3 years. I have always been inclined toward the healthcare industry. I have always believed that there is immense scope for the healthcare industry to thrive in India, especially in the diagnostics domain. In my 18 years of career, I have been associated with 120 hospitals worldwide, thereby gaining an insight into the healthcare industry. I had the privilege of representing India in the Medical Tourism Congress in the US for three consecutive years. It was a magnificent experience where I learned how healthcare can be transformed using technology and new innovations.

With the vision of enhancing the diagnostic scenario in India, I founded Healthians in 2015. I can say Healthians is a culmination of my dedication and endeavours to transcend the diagnostic industry to the next level. In a way, I wanted to reform and revive the diagnostic sector by making it a convenient and hassle-free medical amenity for all. Healthians is India’s first direct to consumer health test at home service provider. Our mission at Healthians is to promote a healthy lifestyle by encouraging people to get themselves checked medically on a routine basis. I strongly believe that successful diagnostics are a precursor to great health as they reduce or eliminate the potential risk of diseases. Healthians is the most precious milestone which I have achieved thus far in my entrepreneurial journey. Healthians has a strong presence in over 200 cities across India. The convenience of getting health tests done within the comfort of your home has been appreciated by customers across India. We look forward to further the success of Healthians by implementing significant changes in the diagnostic sector.

What does the name ‘Healthians’ signify?

The name ‘Healthians’ signifies our brand ideology of a healthier India. Healthians is a portmanteau of ‘Health+Indians’ and thus ‘Healthians.’ My vision is to add 10 additional healthy years to the lifespan of every Indian through the medium of timely health tests. The term Healthians resonates with our mission of inculcating healthier choices in the people, routine health check-ups being pivotal to them. At Healthians, we strive to make health check-ups accessible, convenient, and affordable for all. The term ‘Healthians’ encapsulates our brand ideology of a healthier India where every citizen celebrates and cherishes the gift of a healthy life.

What are the USPs of Healthians?

Healthians has a plethora of unique qualities which distinguish it as a diagnostic firm. As a founder, I am delighted to state that Healthians is India’s first direct to consumer and technology-backed diagnostic company. We are headquartered in Gurugram but our geographical footprint exists in over 200 cities in India. All the sample collection is executed by qualified and trained phlebotomists to ensure a meticulous sample collection process. The samples are then diligently delivered to the nearest lab, where they are tested under 300+ quality standard checkpoints for accurate results. Thereafter, every report is double-checked by a certified pathologist before being delivered to the customer. Healthians at present operates through a network of over 30 certified labs and is expanding its network drastically.

Our most prominent feature is the convenience which we render to our customers about health tests at home. A health test is just a click or a call away at Healthians and that is our brand forte. We have over 2200 trained phlebotomists working for Healthians who have impeccably performed more than 10 crore tests so far. Healthians is the first provider of health on wheels services where samples can be collected from anywhere as per the comfort of the consumer. We initiated a dedicated drive titled ‘Aap Jahan, Test Wahan’ to promote the ease of health tests at home for our customers. We introduced novelty concepts such as Health Karma, Health Tracker, and AI-based reports at Healthians to benefit our customers by incorporating technical intuitiveness for an enhanced experience. We at Healthians strive immaculately to make routine health tests a satisfactory and pleasant experience for our customers.

What are the accolades your diagnostic enterprise has earned so far?

Healthians as a healthcare brand has always maintained high standards of customer satisfaction ever since its inception in 2015. Our endeavours to make Healthians a progressive diagnostic platform have been duly recognised and rewarded numerous times. For its dedicated services, Healthians has achieved various recognitions namely the ‘Best Emerging Healthcare Delivery Brand’ by IHW 2020, ‘The Economic Times' Emerging Best Healthcare Brands of 2019’, 'Home Healthcare Brand 2018 by IHW', 'Innovative Startup in Diagnostic Healthcare 2017', 'Healthcare Innovator Enterprise of the Year 2016', and 'Health & Wellness eRetailer of the year 2015'. Healthians is one of the most profitable diagnostic firms in India. Earning all these awards and accolades has been an encouraging experience for all of us at Healthians. We look forward to serve our customers with the finest diagnostic services.

How has Healthians as a healthcare venture been funded?

We have been fortunate to be backed by some of the eminent investors since the beginning of venture. Our investors resonated with the concept of Healthians and were certain of its imminent success. Healthians raised over USD 22 million from investors including Health Start, Yuvraj Singh's investment venture YouWeCan, Asuka Holdings, BEENEXT, Digital Garage, and others. Last year company has raised USD 54 million in funding led by WestBridge Capital who were also the earlier investors in Dr Lal Path labs.

As an entrepreneur, do you have plans for the international expansion of Healthians?

Healthians’ success across India has been very motivating for us and we are encouraged to foray into the international healthcare market. We recently announced our plans for international expansion of Healthians in Bangladesh and UAE markets. The healthcare landscape has drastically changed in the post-pandemic world. There is a vast scope for the success of diagnostics in the international markets as universally, people have become more aware of their wellbeing. Diagnostics are an integral part of the international healthcare paradigm. People across the world now acknowledge the importance of timely health check-ups as these routine tests can eliminate or reduce the risk of ailments potentially. Backed by the finest technology, trained phlebotomists, and the expertise of qualified medical professionals, Healthians is all set to mark its venture in Bangladesh and UAE markets. With our dedicated endeavours, we look forward to accomplish great achievements in the international diagnostic landscape.