The much-talked-about independent Indian music record label has already signed two promising hip-hop talents from Arunachal Pradesh. There are so many critical changes the music industry as a whole across the world has been noticing. The constant development of technologies in music has made the industry even more dynamic and ever-evolving. Amidst this, walking hand-in-hand with these changes and promising to offer music lovers and audiences something refreshing and new always is Loop Beats Entertainment, which recently got a brand makeover from being Loop Beats Records.
Loop Beats Entertainment by founders Yatendra Meghwal and Divyanshu Dixit, has come a long way as an independent Indian music label known for being a music haven for young talents of Indian rap, singing prodigies, and new talents in music production. After adopting a new brand name, the record label has been making even more positive buzz in the industry for all the right reasons.
One such reason is its commitment to paving a path for massive growth and success for newer and promising music talents. Under Loop Beats Entertainment, they have signed two talented hip-hop artists, Reemboo Longthen and Sono Lem, who are well on their way to making their mark in the hip-hop scene in India and beyond.
These two new artists from Arunachal Pradesh are here to create a new niche in hip-hop in India with their incredible musical genius, backed by the support, guidance and platform provided by Loop Beats Entertainment. They are already on their path to offering listeners an exciting EP, which is touted to blow away their minds and enhance their musical experience.
Reemboo Longthen and Sono Lem are excited to participate in this musical journey with the record label. They can’t wait to create even more urban and rhythmic music and EPs in the near future to provide people with something they can listen to for the longest time.
On the other hand, Loop Beats Entertainment also looks forward to getting on board many such artistic talents who have in store something new to offer to people in music.