Oryen Fourth Presale Starts With A 120% Price Surge, Attracting Big Eyes, Polygon, And DOGE Holders To Invest More

Oryen’s fourth presale phase kicks off with a price surge of 120% taking ORY token, its native cryptocurrency to a value of $0.12. The phenomenal stats achieved has attracted the holders of other crypto projects like Big Eyes, Polygon, and DOGE as they take up this incredible opportunity to invest.

Oryen

The seamless automation of staking has never been easier than now. Oryen is a decentralized network built on a DeFi protocol that enables continuous passive income opportunities with the highest fixed returns in crypto. OAT (Oryen Autostaking Technic) protocol is the core principle on which Oryen provides value and benefits to its ORY holders.

OAT protocol works through a system of “Buy-Hold-Earn” to simplify staking and generate expected yields. Ultimately when an investor buys the ORY token and holds them in their wallets, they’re auto-staked and will earn rebasing rewards every 24 times daily at a value of 0.177% and a total compounded yield of 90% annually.

Oryen’s OAT protocol also operates with unique features like its Treasury which serves as an additional liquidity provider for the expansion and stability of its ecosystem. The RFV (Risk-Free-Value) wallet is yet another distinctive feature that serves as a separate wallet for extra funds to help to provide liquidity in times of sharp sell-off. Essentially the RFV wallet is a reserve.

The potential of Oryen OAT is amplified through its features and the results they provide. According to Business2Community, Oryen has earned its spot among the best altcoins to buy in 2022. On-chain analysis shows that with such utility that Oryen provides, it very much has what it takes to revolutionize DeFi.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes is a community-owned decentralized platform that leverages NFTs to generate value for its users. The Big Eyes’ native token is (BIG) and it is used for in-platform purchases when minting NFTs and accessing online content within its platform. About 5% of its token are dedicated to charitable projects like saving the ocean.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is a cross-functional platform that was built in India. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain and it is one of the most integrative platforms in terms of smart contract cross-functions. Its native cryptocurrency MATIC is used to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions among its holders.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is one of the oldest coins created way back in 2013 as a payment system. It has over time earned itself the title of the “first meme-coin” due to its logo depicting the “doge meme” that is popular in mainstream media. DOGE is also famous due to the influence of the “doge father”, Elon Musk.

Summary

Oryen’s exceptional price surge of 120% in its ongoing fourth phase of presale has given the cryptocurrency space a newer insight into generating a continuous passive income thus attracting the holders of Big Eyes, Polygon, and DOGE as they seek to invest more whilst diversifying their portfolios.

