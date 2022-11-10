No Grid Survival Projects Review (Michael Major) What to Know Before Buy!

In the modern world, continuous electricity is a core requirement for better communication, service provision, entertainment, and overall living comfort.

However, this similarly places us all at significant risk of dysfunction in the case of its absence. An example is when there is an EMP. While many may not believe in its occurrence, there are statistics to prove it.

Emergencies requiring an extra set of skills pop up unexpectedly, and you need to be ready.

In the same way, if you are ever in a position without electricity – an emergency power failure in the mountains or relocation to lesser industrialized areas, a few sets of skills become the go-to means of survival and comfortable living.

Thus, we have recommended one of our favorite books that is most useful for self-sufficiency. Below is our in-depth review of No Grid Survival Projects and why it is just what you need now.

Overview

Citizens of civilized countries have become so dependent on electricity daily that they are left seriously handicapped without it.

Coming to the rescue is the No Grid Survival Projects book that details more than seventy ways you can work towards preparing for any mishaps.

This is a book by the bestselling author Michael Major alongside Amber Robinson, James Walton, and Claude Davis.

These men and women have gathered their vast wealth of basic survival knowledge from their various expertise to make this book.

For example, Micheal Major has contributed his years of experience in the military as an engineer, a handy workman, etc.

No Grid Survival Projects details necessities and all the other components that will keep you from the effects of an EMP or other unforeseen events.

What You Get with No Grid Survival Projects

This book by Michael Major et al. features a lot of benefits and insights if you wish to be a step above in protecting your own family and properties. Below are the top mentions;

Over 70+ Projects

From an ingenious rainwater harvesting system, herbal remedies, a backyard power plant, and black powder to DIY wind turbines, survival foods, and others. This book has over 70 projects to help you survive living off the grid.

All these projects vary greatly and tackle most, if not all, the need to be self-sufficient. Further, they present these projects with very detailed and precise directives that are easy to grasp and replicate.

One thing that sets it apart from others is the uniqueness of many of its ideas. Its users consensually agree that No Grid Survival Projects have the most comprehensive array of out-of-the-box ideas that are excellent for preppers.

User Friendly

A top point of note is how this book is made and presented. The layout of the physical book is well-structured and easy to follow. Not clumped up or haphazardly placed.

A plus? Each of these projects comes with corresponding tags that detail each project's difficulty, the costs and the time it will incur.

Each project's summary at the top of the page shows these estimates. It also lists the materials and places to obtain them for ease of purchase.

Some products require more carpentry or weathering expertise, and others may incur higher costs regarding your needed materials. In the same way, some projects may even be more time-consuming than others.

Thus, these tags will help you better decide which products to take up and which to put off for a while.

As a perk, the authors indicate and detail places where you can make variations in design for a more personalized outcome for the user.

Online and Offline Access

With a one-time purchase, the sellers provide physical paperback and online video resources.

For each of the 70+ projects in the book, the authors, Michael Major et al., have a video showing the process from start to end as he makes it.

Due to the many interesting ideas, explanations, and details packed into this book, the physical copy comes in heavy paperback.

It counts 302 pages packed with information and directives to live off the grid, written in simple-to-understand sentences and accompanying pictures.

60-Day Money Back Guarantee

Not satisfied with the contents of the book? If for any reason, you want to cancel or return your purchase, there is a wide window of opportunity to do so.

The book No Grid Survival Projects is sold with a money-back guarantee of two months. Thus, the risk of losing money in cases where you deem the purchase unworthy is minute. Further, it comes with the perk of fast shipping in the local and global communities.

With purchase, the online video resource is available immediately while the physical copy is on its way. You can start up your projects as soon as you wish.

Bonus Books

The official website has a limited-running offer where with each purchase of the book, you get three exclusive bonus books.

The first is “How to outlive an EMP the early pioneer way,” which details daily steps on outliving an EMP.

“75 Items you need to stockpile before a collapse” is the second bonus book and is excellent when prepping for a possible crisis.

Lastly, you get detailed instructions on having most of what you need medically in “How to make an herbal apothecary.”

Customer Support

Did you encounter issues while setting up your hidden food-growing fence? Do you need clarification on the next step for installing your DIY solar energy system? No worries, there is help.

And not just for one time, but for all the times you need it. Customer service starts from the moment you purchase the book.

Many buyers praise their efficiency, willingness to help, and quick responses to any issue. Further, the support runs 24 hours every day.

Good Value for Price

For a one-time fee of 37 USD, you get so much value that can sufficiently place and keep you at an advantage in the long run.

Additionally, many reviews have specified that it is a good money saver. Thus, implementing a few projects can reduce, if not eliminate, many of the bills you use around your own property.

Pros

Good survival food recipes

Detailed description with photos

Step-by-step guide on all formats

A one-time payment gives you access to an online and offline copy

24hr everyday customer service

Over 70 project ideas

Good price value

60-day money-back guarantee

Indicates costs, difficulty level, and time estimates for each project

Offer design variations for projects

User friendly

Helpful bonus books

Cons

Poorly edited

Materials you need for projects are heavily Amazon/Home Depot influenced

More efficient for use in urban areas

Information can sometimes be repetitive

No details in the section “How to create your own solar panels.”

Conclusion

In the event of an economic or weather crisis, it is astounding how many innocent people end up suffering. No Grid Survival Projects comes with a wealth of valuable information for anyone on their way to self-sufficiency.

From ways to preserve food, get and store water, natural remedies, etc., we like that it has projects on diverse basic survival needs.

It also has detailed explanations that are easy to replicate, making it the only book you need. The online resource videos further add a great touch.

Its 24/7 customer service, gifts, and user-friendly design give you good value for your money.

