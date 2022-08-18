Navin Agarwal Emerges As A One-Of-A-Kind Entrepreneurial Talent Thriving On His Passion For Business And Astute Business Ideas

From a family business of jewelry to now expanding business in the restaurant niche, he has come a long way.

There are tons of talented beings that have showcased innumerable skills taking over their respective industries around the world. However, not all have had stories that had the power to impact and motivate other budding talents to do better and be their best versions. To become an influential personality in the world of business can prove to be much more challenging, but there have been a few rare gems who have faced them head-on, overcome them, and gone ahead in building highly successful businesses. We saw the swift rise of one such incredible business owner named Navin Agarwal.

It won’t be wrong to say that this passionate man has been doing exceedingly well in the restaurant niche by building top F&B places around Mumbai like JLWA, Flying Saucer, and Lord of the Drinks. He was born on 6th September 1981 in a small town in North Maharashtra named Bhusawal and hailed from a Marwari family who were pioneers in selling gold jewelry for many long years. From his college days, Navin began helping his father in the family business, and this helped him hone his skills in the same.

He decided to expand his business in Mumbai and, in 2013, started a wholesale gold business with a friend. The business grew to be a major success, and after three years, he got the opportunity to invest in restaurants. It was in 2017 that Navin invested in “Tamasha,” his first restaurant in Mumbai, and since then, he has never looked back, expanding it across Mumbai and Delhi. He is also the brain behind his company First Fiddle F&B Pvt. Ltd.

Over the years, he noticed how the business space developed and grew consistently, with some growing even during the pandemic. Speaking on the same, Navin Agarwal says, “In the end, it all boils down to what your purpose is behind a business. It is necessary for entrepreneurs and investors to see a bigger picture and work around ideas that can prove to be revolutionary in their chosen niches. This, I believe, can help them lead to the top in their ventures.”