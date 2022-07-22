MyHealthcare Is Leveraging The Potential Of Digital Technology To Provide Integrated Patient Care

When India went into a complete lockdown during the pandemic , our healthcare ecosystem was on the verge of collapse. With barely any digitisation and digitalisation across the Indian healthcare sector, it was healthtech platforms like MyHealthcare that came to our rescue. Today, MyHealthcare is working with 100+ leading hospitals and 7500+ doctors in India managing over 24 million patients across their ecosystem.

We spoke with Shyatto Raha, Founder and CEO, MyHealthcare below are the excerpts of the interview.

With many digital patient-centric platforms having come up, how is MyHealthcare different?

At MyHealthcare, we are focused on leveraging the potential of a digital healthcare ecosystem to bridge the care delivery gaps using data-driven care processes that make healthcare accessible across the country. Our digital healthcare system is presented as a B2B and B2B2C platform, working with leading hospitals, clinics, diagnostics service providers, e-pharmacies, home care providers, and clinical device companies to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem. We are using the advantages of internet penetration, digital technology, AI, and cloud technology to increase the accessibility of quality healthcare and make it more efficient. Our contribution to democratise healthcare in India was also recently recognised by NASSCOM.

With the pandemic hitting hard, what were some of the challenges/ roadblocks that the healthcare industry faced and how did startups like MyHealthcare play a key role in supporting the ecosystem?

It is a known fact that digitisation, digitalisation and adoption of digital technology solutions have been laggard in India. However, COVID 19, the rapid growth of the internet and improvements in cloud technology have significantly changed the healthcare sector.

The complete care ecosystem has helped our patients access healthcare services with ease, with the platform automation assisting in building a patient’s centralised longitudinal clinical history across all patient, clinical and medical interventions.

Startups like MyHealthcare, have created a complete, digitally-enabled healthcare ecosystem, with integrated virtual consultations, diagnostics & pharmacy at-home services, and remote patient monitoring. This helps doctors and clinicians manage the care continuum both within the hospital or clinic and remotely at the patient’s home.

Recently, we read about your collaboration with Sakra World Hospital and Ashoka University. How will these partnerships help MyHealthcare accelerate its growth in the digital healthcare space and in clinical research?

MyHealthcare has collaborated with Sakra World Hospital to deliver 360-degree patient care outcomes. Through our collaboration, we accelerated their digital transformation journey with the launch of the Sakra Patient Mobile App. This helped Sakra Premium Clinic and Sakra Homecare Services improve the healthcare management of their patients by using technology innovations like clinical analytics and timely clinical alerts to deliver better patient care outcomes. By adopting our specialty care EMR solutions, with in-built AI solutions such as voice-based CPOE and AI-enabled CDSS, they are able to deliver personalized healthcare services to their patients.



The partnership with Ashoka University is a defining milestone for us as it will help build evidence-based clinical research across hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Our partnership aims to research and build clinical models that will help deliver better care outcomes.

Would you like to share some trends in the healthcare sector with our readers?

India is building an entrepreneurship model with accelerated innovation for the rest of the world. Indian startups are disrupting the industry by seizing opportunities, changing the status quo, and innovating across sectors.. Startups will continue to lead the way in innovation with AI, IoT, and data analytics, especially with data becoming the central currency of the healthcare industry. Digitization will increase among healthcare technology providers, including health-tech startups considering the adoption of government-led initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

What is your vision for MyHealthcare in the next 3-4 years?

MyHealthcare is one of India’s largest healthcare systems for Speciality care in India. Over the next 24 months we plan to expand our geography of care by growing our network of partner hospitals, diagnostics & home care service providers across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We are focused on becoming a healthcare utility platform, delivering quality healthcare to an extensive patient base.



We have started working towards deploying the ecosystem across Asia and Middle East markets.



Technology innovation will be core to our growth - across our AI-based offerings and process automation across clinical and administrative operations for our care providers.