Mutual Fund Industry Trends And The Growth Potential Of Digital Marketing

The Mutual Funds Industry in India is standing at an interesting juncture. Overall, the industry is resilient and growing, because the general populace is increasingly more literate vis-a-vis financial planning and financial products. Even investors are showing a growing preference for financial assets, which Asset Management Companies are competing to provide.

Meanwhile, the customers of these AMCs and financial service providers are turning to online searches in greater numbers, year after year; which means the opportunity to interact and engage with these customers is also growing - and is perhaps unprecedented.

A search trends report released by Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing agency in Delhi, shows that familiar platforms like Groww and Coin by Zerodha have increased their visibility and search volumes in respectable numbers - 107% and 21.69% - respectively. Brands like Groww also rank the highest for Share of Voice (SOV), indicating a strong SEO strategy and a strong connection with their customers. The learning for other brands here is quite clear - digital marketing works and is worth investing in.

Mutual Fund Industry in India: The State of Search