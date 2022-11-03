Meet Shubham Gandhi: A Star YouTuber Of 'RealHit Channel' Is The Current Sensation On The Internet

Young YouTuber Shubham Gandhi of ‘RealHit’ has made the audience go crazy with his viral videos. The creative and fun-filled videos refresh our minds and soul. The channel has successfully crossed 3.6 million subscribers.

Shubham is an amazing guy indeed. His videos are gaining a lot of attraction. The video contents have unique concepts related to the daily incidences of the common man. Many people relate their life to videos shown on the RealHit channel.

Let’s talk more about Shubham Gandhi…

Shubham is 26 year old, young and talented guy from Noida. He has done schooling at Cambridge School Noida and completed his higher studies at Kirorimal College, Delhi University.

While studying in college in his second year, Shubham developed an interest in acting. He was an active participant in all the cultural programs held in colleges. His acting skills introduced him to the world of entertainment on social media.

Shubham was also very fond of music since childhood. He is a trained guitarist and loves music from the core of his heart. He always wanted to pursue a career in music, but destiny has some big plans for him.

Along with his two friends, Shubham decided to start a YouTube channel. The trio, Piyush Bansal, Shubham Gandhi, and Deepak Chauhan started a YouTube channel named ‘RealHit’ which was just an experiment to display their humorous talent and responses from the audience. They used to post short videos. To their wonder, the videos gain a lot of applause and likes from the audience. Very soon, their channel received hundreds and thousands of subscribers motivating the trio to keep posting the creative content. RealHit today has crossed 3.6 million subscribers and is grabbing the attention of viewers.

Apart from RealHit, Shubham Gandhi has two more YouTube channels. ‘Shubham Gandhi’ is his music channel with 36.1k subscribers and ‘Deepak Shubham Piyush Vlogs’ with 344k subscribers as of now!

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Shubham decided to explore his hobby in music. Talking about his hobby, Shubham says, “Music is my love and passion since childhood. During the lockdown time as I was sitting idle, I decided to pursue my hobby. I began to rap and started my music channel ‘Shubham Gandhi’ I also released 12 songs in a year and got featured on radio and TV shows as an upcoming Indie Artist.”

Talking about the RealHit channel, Shubham says, “We make comedy videos which are admired by millions of people. But, apart from that, we also make emotional, heart-touching videos and try to give some social message through our videos on our new channel RealHit Shorts.”

When asked about upcoming plans, he said, “We are aiming to set up RealHit as a production house and enhance the variety of content by creating some new concepts. We also want to create content on different genres. Talking about my music channel, I want to continue my musical journey with new songs.”