Masters Of Innovation: Unveiling The Top 10 Brands Redefining Excellence

Nivesh has successfully emerged as a ‘Digital Wealth Management Platform’ of choice for the mass affluents to reach their financial goals. The platform has partnered with distributors and advisors across 500 cities in India to help their customers buy financial products like mutual funds, corporate FDs, and insurance. The state-of-the-art technology enables the selection of the right investment option linked to the risk preference of the customer, seamless execution and tracking of the portfolio. Nivesh’s success is reflected in numbers as well. Today, its customers are in more than 4,000 pin-codes with gross investments of Rs. 4,000 crores conducted online. 60% of the customers and 50% of its assets under management are from beyond the top 30 cities.

