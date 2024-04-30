Business Spotlight

Md. Sharique Khan: Distinguished Pharma Business Leader Driving Innovation And Growth

Mr. Khan is an accomplished and respected leader in the pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record of success.

Md. Sharique Khan
Md. Sharique Khan is a distinguished pharma industry business leader with over 24+ years of corporate pharma sales and marketing experience. With an impressive background in the industry, Mr. Khan began his career in sales & quickly rose through the ranks, holding various senior leadership positions at top pharmaceutical companies such as Lupin, Alembic, and Wanbury.

Currently, Mr. Khan serves as a Senior Vice President at Ar-Ex Labs, a leading research and development organization in the pharmaceutical industry having legacy of 67 years in pharmaceutical market. ArEx laboratories has been flourishing to greater heights under able leadership of Mr. Khan. His expertise in sales and marketing, brand building, business development, key account management, institutional business, KOL management, training and development, digital marketing and market intelligence has enabled him to lead the company's domestic formulation functions of sales, marketing, business development, distribution, HR/admin, and new product development.

Mr. Khan has an excellent educational background, combined with extensive practical experience in the pharmaceutical industry. His comprehensive understanding of the industry has enabled him to make strategic decisions and drive the company's growth.

Mr. Khan is an active member of several professional organizations, where he shares his knowledge and expertise with the wider pharmaceutical community. He serves as an industry expert on the curriculum board of one of the top B-School at Mumbai for the executive MBA program for pharmaceutical management. He is also a regular guest speaker at various knowledge-sharing platforms for pharma professionals.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Khan is a passionate advocate for community service and charitable work. He is involved in various social causes and non-profit organizations that aim to improve the lives of people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Recently, Mr. Khan was awarded the "Marketing Meister 2022-2023" at Global Business Symposium 2023 held on the 28th of February, Sheraton, Abu Dhabi by Herald Global, which further adds to his long list of professional accomplishments.

Overall, Mr. Khan is an accomplished and respected leader in the pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record of success. His experience, leadership, and vision continue to drive Ar-Ex Lab's mission to develop innovative medicines that improve patients' lives.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/md-sharique-khan-20215414b

