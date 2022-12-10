Lumigen Red Light Therapy Review: Effective 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Skin Care Tool or Cheap Results?

Lumigen is a 5-in-1 advanced skincare tool that promises to provide professional skin care treatments right from the comfort of your home. Since its release, Lumigen has received 5-star ratings from over 33,967 customers who are happy with its offerings.

Its official website describes it as a red and blue light therapy device that will provide you with the ageless skin you have always desired. So, we set out to discover what this device offers its users and what to expect.

Read on to learn what we found during the course of our review.

Lumigen Review – What Is this Red and Blue Light Therapy Device?

Looking ageless and glowing skin has never been as easy to achieve as it has become today. The team behind the Lumigen device will help you reduce the appearance of blemishes, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.

With it, you can energize and de-puff your skin in only 15 minutes daily. For this, Lumigen relies on five treatments that enable it to bring out the best in your skin whenever you want to look ageless.

Its creators have described it as the best therapy for:

Skin damage

Wrinkles

Saggy skin

Fine lines

Puffiness

Acne

A cursory look at some of the reviews posted on the use of the Lumigen shows that it works for women of all ages. Several of its users aged 55+ have described looking seven years younger than their actual ages after only using it for five weeks. All this goes to show that Lumigen does, indeed, work.

How Does Lumigen Work?

Lumigen works by repairing, reviving, and rejuvenating your skin. Its creators describe it as the world’s first customizable, clinical-grade skin therapy device. When used for three minutes per day, this device enables you to treat dark spots, fine lines, acne, and more.

Scientific studies backing its inner workings

Lumigen has been scientifically proven to help make your skin anywhere on the body look ageless. For users to enjoy its many benefits, they need to choose between five different forms of treatment.

These treatments revolve around two main categories: Anti-aging and anti-breakout. The good news is that you can customize your treatment more if you want to benefit from what these two modes offer.

The two modes we mentioned above use a combination of scientifically proven market-leading light wavelengths to treat multiple skin concerns. As a result, it means that you get to use a single device to firm your skin and clear it of all available blemishes.

As you continue using Lumigen on an ongoing basis, these are the benefits you’ll enjoy:

Ease and eliminate tension from your skin

Reduce age-related fine lines and wrinkles

Soothe and reduce puffiness and swelling on the face

Heal acne and prevent scarring

Plump up your skin and retain moisture for better hydration

Tighten and improve skin elasticity

What Can You Use Lumigen for?

From our introduction above, it’s clear that Lumigen is a skin treatment device that everyone who wants to look ageless should consider using. In line with this, the manufacturer has provided various scenarios where this device will work well for you.

They include the following:

Enhancing your overall complexion

Continued use of the Lumigen Red and Blue Light therapy device will give you a youthful glow without resorting to expensive treatments or heavy makeup. This device comes with five built-in professional-grade therapies you can use to achieve all types of skincare goals.

All you have to do is dedicate 15 minutes of your day to using this device.

Help to reverse age-related signs

Red light therapy refers to a skin care treatment that uses low-wavelength red light to improve your skin’s appearance. Through it, users of Lumigen can reduce wrinkling, acne signs, redness, and age-related scarring.

It achieves these effects by increasing blood circulation and boosting the production of collagen hormones. Better circulation and increased collagen production assists in reversing the presence of wrinkles, fine lines, and other age-related signs.

Reducing stress and tension

Consumers who have had a chance to use it have equated it to using a handheld spa. It has dual-temperature settings that help relax your facial muscles while making you look plumper and puffier.

A plump and puffy appearance is needed to help in producing more radiant skin.

Fighting skin imperfections

Lumigen has blue light therapy, which targets and eliminates the bacteria known to cause deep acne. The device also has a cool temperature that assists in tightening pores, helping to prevent the entry of new bacteria into your skin.

Scientific Backing of Blue and Red-Light Therapies

The blue and red-light therapies used in Lumigen each have specific uses, as shown below:

Blue-light therapy

Its inclusion in Lumigen is because it:

Destroys the bacteria known to cause acne, thereby helping to eliminate all active acne

Works hard to help you manage skin-related issues, e.g., psoriasis and eczema. It does this by suppressing the cells known to cause skin inflammation

Stabilizes oil glands helping to reduce the production of excess oils, which can lead to future acne breakouts.

Unclogs skin pores to prevent and reduce the appearance of blackheads and pesky acne

Red-light therapy

The red light used in Lumigen also has its uses, which its creator has broken down as follows:

Assists in cleaning up and repairing all the dead or damaged cells, thus helping to reduce puffiness and inflammation on your skin

Red light therapy enhances the production of elastin and collagen hormones helping to diminish fine lines, wrinkles, and all other age-related signs.

Boosts blood circulation on your face to reduce toxin and fluids buildup, which, if left unattended, can cause irreversible harm to your skin

Boosts cell regeneration allowing for the development of firmer, tighter, and more supple skin allowing you an ageless look.

How to Use Lumigen for Ageless-Looking Supple Skin

The Lumigen is rechargeable, and a USB cable for recharging is included. One thing we love about this skin therapy device is that you don’t need to have a degree in rocket science to use it. The process of eliminating blemishes from your skin is as easy as following three simple steps:

Locate the power button and press it to activate the device

Tweak the settings button: it allows you to choose between red or blue light therapy

Slowly run this device over your skin for five to ten minutes at a time for smooth skin

What Separates Lumigen from Other Similar Devices on Sale Today?

The reality is that no single skin treatment device can do it all. Lumigen includes five treatments in a single device and comes with an option to customize it for cold therapy. The added functions are meant to help reduce pore size and improve skin elasticity.

Apart from cold therapy, there’s also an option for warm therapy that works by stimulating blood flow all over your face, helping to increase the oxygen supply. Lumigen stands out from the other red and blue light devices because it’s:

Conveniently portable

Rechargeable

Travel-friendly

Wireless

Suitable for all skin types

Its customizable treatments can adapt to the changing nature of your skin needs

All these factors have made it a hit with thousands of users across the U.S.

Pricing & Availability

Lumigen is available for a limited time offer on its official website. During this period, the red and blue light therapy device is retailing at the following rates:

One Lumigen Red Light Therapy Device at $79.95 plus free shipping

Two Lumigen Red Light Therapy Devices at $139.90 plus free shipping

Three Lumigen Red Light Therapy Devices at $179.85 plus free shipping

Besides free shipping, every order placed today will include a complimentary skincare routine eBook.

Visit the official Lumigen website to get started today.

