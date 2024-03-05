K.R. Mangalam University Gurugram is a leading institution under the esteemed K.R. Mangalam Group, is delighted to announce a range of recruitment opportunities for faculty and non-faculty positions in 2024. The university is inviting dynamic individuals to join its team and contribute to the academic excellence and growth of the institution. With a commitment to academic excellence and a supportive learning environment, K.R. Mangalam University offers an exciting platform for individuals passionate about education and research. The available positions span various disciplines, offering diverse opportunities for professionals to excel.