Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Monero (XMR) And Spookyswap (BOO) And Become A Millionaire With Least Effort

There’s no denying the fact that the crypto market is flooded with thousands of cryptocurrencies, and its challenging for any investor to pick the winners. Gone are the days when you could simply get into an ICO and see your investment grow exponentially. Thorough research on fundamentals and the team behind the project is crucial to making the right decisions. Speaking of which, Uniglo, Monero, and Spookyswap are some well-known projects that can turn the fortune in your favor.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is the first social currency that will be backed by digital assets like real-world collectibles, NFTs, and crypto. Anyone who holds the GLO token can participate in proposing where the funds will be deployed. The tokenomics is designed in a way that for every trade, 2% of the transaction will be moved to a burn address, and a 5% tax will be levied on it. This will ensure a constantly expanding treasury, which will keep boosting the value of GLO. The presale has been a success thus far, and experts believe this may be the best time to get in early for life-changing gains.

Monero (XMR)

Monero is a decentralized privacy-oriented platform, aimed at enhancing privacy and anonymity. It is designed to be opaque, making transaction amounts and details anonymous by concealing the addresses used by participants. Using this concept of stealth addresses and ring signatures, Monero reduces privacy concerns to a great extent. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Monero’s native token XMR is untraceable with no transaction history. This ensures higher safety where there are no risks of having held units blacklisted or refused by others. Monero is one of the front-runners in privacy-based blockchains and has the potential to reach unimaginable heights.

Spookyswap (BOO)

Built on the Fantom Opera network, Spooky swap is a decentralized exchange with BOO as a governance token. It offers an intuitive interface with the lowest swap fee on crypto trading. Other DEXes like Pancakeswap or Uniswap determine prices automatically depending on the availability of tokens in a liquidity pool. Spookyswap works in a different way, where it allows setting Limit orders, where you can make purchases at the prices you want. Earlier, this feature was only limited to centralized exchanges.

