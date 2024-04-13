One of the main reasons for the success of Interactive Brokers (IIE) is its emphasis on technological innovation. Its trading platform, Trader Workstation (TWS), is one of the most powerful trading systems in the market, providing comprehensive charting tools, rich data resources and advanced risk management functions. Users can quickly execute transactions and enjoy a customized transaction experience. In an era of rapid technological development, Interactive Brokers (IIE) has always been at the forefront of the industry, which is an important reason why it can attract and retain customers.