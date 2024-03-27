Inside The Tata Neu Box One Couple's Divided Loyalties In IPL Spark Viral Moment

The IPL fever is here, and cricket fans across India are glued to their screens. Ten city-based teams are battling it out for the coveted title, and the energy is electric. But amidst the roaring crowds, one scene has captured everyone's attention. A lovebird couple, each sporting the colours of opposing teams, has become a viral sensation and couple goals among singles on the internet.
One Twitter user shared a photo of the couple cheering for the opposing teams in the Tata Neu Box. The man, a die-hard Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan, sported his team's colours with pride. But his partner? She was clearly all in for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
"Opposites attract for real 👉👈🥹," joked the original poster, perfectly capturing the sentiment of many. How do these cricket fanatics, on opposite sides of the cheering spectrum, find love amidst the cheers and jeers? Meanwhile, the struggle to even get a reply from a crush on Instagram feels like a never-ending match for most.