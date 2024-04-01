Mr Shrikhanth Komarla, HunyHuny's Operations Head, expressed his excitement about the opening of HunyHuny store in Noida, stating, "HunyHuny's flagship store in Noida is intended to be more than just a shopping destination; it's designed as a sanctuary for parents seeking the finest for their newborn. Our dedication goes beyond the products we offer – it's about delivering an experience that complements the parenting journey. Each product in our inventory is a testament to our commitment to quality, affordability, and meticulous care.