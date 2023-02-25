How To Apply For Instant Personal loan And Get QuickApproval

Are you currently facing these issues?

- Urgent home repairs and décor for an upcoming wedding in the family

- An expensive medical insurance premium for parents

- 20% down payment on a new apartment or piece of land

- Credit card debts

- Payment for a new educational course

- Dream trip for a month across Europe

- Personal and urgent expenses to cover an unexpected tragedy at home

These are a few examples of unexpected expenses that can cause inconvenience, regardless of whether you have saved a few lakhs or are living paycheck to paycheck. An urgent expense can create stress and upset your financial plans in either case.

What options do you have available to you? Borrowing money from friends or family is possible, but it's not always the most desirable choice. Utilizing third-party finance apps can be risky because their legitimacy and approval status can be unclear, potentially leading to debt. So, what are the optimal solutions?

Why is a personal loan the best solution for urgent cash needs?

In today's ever-changing environment, unexpected events can occur, and it's okay if you don't have the financial means to handle them. Fortunately, one of the most convenient and widely used solutions is to apply for a personal loan. It's a great option because it doesn't require any collateral.

Most new-age Indian banks, such as IndusInd Bank, offer personal loans without much difficulty these days because they are simple to apply for and offer low-interest rates. They use a paperless application process, owing to which you can get funds for personal loans instantly.

How to apply for an instant personal loan?

As a customer, you do not need to submit hard copies of essential documents because IndusInd Bank has an end-to-end digital process that helps expedite the process – starting from loan application to credit disbursal. You can easily apply for a personal loan for an amount as low as INR 30,000 to INR 5L. All you need is a stable internet connection and a phone or laptop to apply for a personal loan online. Follow these basic steps –

- Log into a bank’s website and input basic details – PAN card, Mobile number, and Email id

- Get the best offer available and complete the V-KYC

- Get the money in your account

With a 100% paperless application process, the loan approval process is also instant.

Alternatively, you can also visit the nearest bank branch, fill out a personal loan application and submit documentation to get the required funds in a few days.

While it is easy to apply for a personal loan to cover urgent expenses, make sure to use a free-to-use personal loan EMI calculator to know what your EMI will be as per your repayment affordability plan. You can also switch/change the tenure of the principal loan amount to adjust your monthly instalments, which suit your budget.

