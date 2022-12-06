Hootie Alarm Reviews - Does This Alarm Really Works? Must Read Before You Buy!

We have no idea when we will suddenly feel vulnerable and get attacked by someone, especially women. We are the main target of people who would try to harm us or maybe steal our possessions. And when that happens, screaming will only get up in trouble.

Whether you are going out on a jog, coming home from work, or walking home after dark from the club or the bar, there is an endless possibility of danger. And having the option to protect ourselves should be our number one priority. I know that many of you always carry a small pepper spray in your purse whenever you are going somewhere. But do you think you will get to reach inside your bag or purse and spray it at your attacker when the need arises?

I highly doubt that.

The option we take to protect ourselves from attackers of all sorts must not be something that will put us more in danger. It must be something very dispensable looking, yet hides a great potential of informing others around you that you need help. And we found something just like that.

You are no more needed to carry pepper spray with you or a small pocket knife to keep yourself safe. These options are dangerous to others as well as harmful to be carried around. And sometimes, it may be too late when you are getting them out of your back or purse.

Let me introduce you to the Hootie Alarm. This is a small alarm that looks like a standard pen drive in our everyday lives. You can hook it up in your pants belt hoops or hand on in your bag's zipper, anywhere you can easily access. And in emergency cases, when you think you are in danger and need someone else's attention, just pull down on this device, and the alarm will come loose.

It has a very strong alarming noise that can easily make others around you pay attention to you. So no matter what kind of danger you are in, this loud sound will scare the intruders and make them run away before someone else comes.

Moreover, this alarm also has an intense light that will flash frantically once you pull out the alarm's cover. Therefore, even If you are in a darker place or its night time, people will still be able to locate you with the light. And there will be no way of stopping this high-decibel noise unless you cap the alarm off with the cover. But since the intruder doesn't know that, he will panic and try to get away before he is caught and handed over to the police or, worse; get kicked in the nuts by the people that will surround him.

We all have to bear some degree of responsibility for our safety in our world. Clever people are using the Hootie safety alarm as an additional layer of protection for themselves. Occasionally, when someone is attacked, robbed, or killed, the culprits only succeed in their heinous deeds because the victim could not seek assistance.

It's fantastic to assist yourself when confronted with an attacker or a life-threatening circumstance. Get help as soon as you can if you are unable to defend yourself or are seriously hurt in a remote location. The Hootie personal alarm is the newest innovation in personal safety because of this.

Throughout the world and in the USA, stalking is an overall risk. Did you know this? One out of every six women and one out of every 19 males experience stalking, particularly in the USA. Sadly, I, too, had such a run-in with a stalker, but thankfully the Hootie alarm protected me.

A personal safety alert for both sexes is the Hootie alarm. The Hootie keychain alarm can use as a self-defense tool to frighten the stalker. And after getting to experience the importance of this keychain myself, I can now share my experience with all my readers so that they are informed about this alarm as well. So, currently, you are reading my review of the Hootie alarm. And before we dive right into all the details about this latest and inventive alarm, let's check out how I lined up the information.

● What Is The Hootie Alarm?

● How Does The Hootie Alarm Work?

● Benefits Of Hootie Alarm

● Where To Buy A Hootie Alarm?

● Hootie Alarm Pricing

● Is The Hootie Alarm Safe?

● Final Verdict On Hootie Alarm Reviews

● Frequently Asked Questions

But there is one more thing that you must know before you finish reading this article. I highly recommend that you buy the Hootie alarm only from the official Hootie Alarm website if you want to ensure its authenticity. After this latest innovative alarm was released to the market, many other companies started copying and releasing their own versions of personal alarms.

But just like the saying goes, nobody was able to copy the device 100% the way it is, and other sophisticated-looking alarms do not acquire the perfection of the Hootie. Moreover, on the internet, scams, and counterfeits started convincing people to buy low-quality cheap products, lowering the original Hootie's status.

Therefore, to put a stop to all these fraudulent activities, the official manufacturer limited his sale to the official website of the product. And that is why we only provide links that will lead you to this exclusive site. Therefore, all our readers will be safe from all the fraudulent activities going on the internet.

So, are you ready to finally get your hands on the product that will keep you safe for a long time to come? Are you ready to fight back your stalkers, intruders, and any other attacker you might suddenly meet? Then it is high time you buy your own Hootie alarm that you can simply hook into your pant, the keychain, or the purse, so you can easily pull it out in case of an emergency.

What Is The Hootie Alarm?

Hootie Alarm

The Hootie alarm is a reliable tool for enhancing personal security. It is tiny, about the size of a key fob or car key. In our Hootie personal alarm review, we also need to point out that it comes with a carabiner. I may, therefore, quickly attach it to my keychain. You can also carry this item in your hands if you choose. Additionally, it will be simple to clip to your jacket or backpack.

The Hootie personal alarm is a cutting-edge tool that can assist you in ensuring your safety and fending off attackers, robbers, or stalkers by calling for assistance when you are in danger. It intends to scare off potential assailants while also signaling for help.

Small and rectangular in design, a Hootie alarm resembles a standard flash drive, is only 0.93 ounces heavy, and is 3.94 inches tall, 1.18 inches wide, and 0.59 inches thick.

To sound the Hootie siren, you pull a looped pin on the top of the device. The noise is 130 decibels loud, comparable to a jet engine. According to Hootie evaluations, the alarm sound will be audible to anybody within 1,000 feet. That's a lot of coverage for such a small device to cover.

Benefits Of Hootie Alarm

Hootie is a non-violent safety gadget and is TSA-compliant. Unlike provocative items like pepper spray or pen knives, the TSA won't seize them.

● No possibility of accidental harm

Accidents involving offensive self-defense weapons may harm the user or someone mistakenly believed to be an attacker. The Hootie personal alarm carries no such risk of unintentional damage.

● No unique permission requirements exist

You can take Hootie around without special permission, and it doesn't require specialized training.

● Loud and covers a large area with the alarm

When the cap removes, a 130-decibel alert releases from the gadget. Thus, it is advantageous to frighten or divert the assailant. People within a 1,000-foot radius will hear the blast.

● LED light

Additionally, the Hootie personal alarm contains a potent LED light that can scare off an assailant or alert those around you to your predicament.

● SOS

The strobe light can also use in SOS mode. It is particularly crucial if you're in a distant area. Someone else can save you from harm thanks to the loud sound and quick flashes of the SOS LED light.

● Longer battery life

The Hootie safety alarm will last for 40 minutes if used continually. When in standby mode, it will last longer.

● It resists sweat

It is not waterproof, though. Simple to conceal in plain sight: The Hootie alarm is incredibly compact, and It is simple to transport because it is readily available and seems to be a flash drive or key fob.

● Fashion-forward

Six colors are available for the Hootie safety alarm, which is fashionable. You don't need to fear it would restrict your style because it goes with every clothing type. It's a sweet addition to your belt hoop or keychain

How Does The Hootie Alarm Work?

Due to its ability to assist victims in making quick judgments, the Hootie personal keychain alarm is exceptional. I was able to respond almost promptly when I encountered a similar circumstance. In addition, as soon as I removed the pin from the Hootie alarm's body, it began to make a 130 dB siren-like noise. Then, a potent strobe light that could render anyone blind began to flash.

If you are unclear of the Hootie alarm's warning sound range, you should be aware that sounds over 130 decibels can cause acute hearing loss. When the alarm began, I had the impression that a military jet was taking off.

The strobe light and loud siren will frighten the attacker and alert anyone nearby. You can also flee the area quickly or seek assistance from others to get rid of the assailant.

Because of the small carabiner that comes with each alarm and is looped around the pin, you can attach a Hootie alarm to almost anything. It can be attached to a belt loop, key chain, bag, or suitcase, among other things.

The Hoodie alarm's impact-resistant, long-lasting plastic provides the necessary waterproofing for the internal components. The plastic body can withstand cold and heat and is resistant to being gripped by wet hands. The Hoodie personal alarm can carry with you at all times.

Where To Buy A Hootie Alarm?

If you want to ensure the authenticity of the Hootie alarm, I strongly advise you only to purchase it from the official Hootie Alarm website. Many other companies have started duplicating and launching their own versions of personal alarms after this most recent, cutting-edge alarm was introduced to the market.

But as the phrase goes, no one has been able to replicate the device precisely as is, and other opulent-looking alarms fall short of the Hootie's level of perfection. Additionally, fakes and scams on the internet began persuading consumers to purchase cheap, low-quality goods, negatively impacting the real Hootie's reputation.

As a result, the genuine manufacturer restricted his sales to the product's official website to stop all of these fraudulent operations. And for that reason, we only offer links that will take you to this particular website. As a result, all of our readers will be protected from the online fraud that is currently taking place.

he Hootie personal safety alarm is available on the company's website. Many great offers are available for less financial strain.

Hootie Alarm Pricing

One device is available for $29.99.

Additionally, if you select the buy 2 get one free offer, you will pay $19.99 for each device.

You may even choose the buy 3, get two free offer, which would reduce the cost of each device to $17.99.

Then comes the finest offer: buy four and receive four more. Each Hootie personal safety alarm will cost $14.99 under this promotion.

Delivery will be free if you order three or more Hootie personal safety alarm gadgets.

So, are you ready to finally get your hands on the product that will keep you safe for a long time to come? Are you ready to fight back your stalkers, intruders, and any other attacker you might suddenly meet? Then it is high time you buy your own Hootie alarm that you can simply hook into your pant, the keychain, or the purse, so you can easily pull it out in case of an emergency.

Is The Hootie Alarm Safe?

Additionally, no training or certification is required to carry and operate the Hootie safety alarm. Additionally, unlike many other accessible choices on the market, it is not a single-use safety alarm.

You can even test the pin by detaching the plug from the gadget. Your safety gadget will function if it begins to make a loud noise and flashlight. As a result, you can always be confident in your safety.

Additionally, if you have a weapon or pepper spray, you must use it to dissuade the assailant. But thanks to the Hootie safety alarm, you can run away or ask for assistance from bystanders. So, there is a significantly lower probability of wounds or injuries with this device.

Final Verdict On Hootie Alarm Reviews

Having a Hootie safety alarm on you is a good safety net whether you are with friends, on a date, with strangers, or by yourself. The Hootie alarm provides an additional layer of safety and more time to employ your other weapons, even if you already have an offensive self-defense weapon.

I can confidently say that the Hootie alarm is a secure and reliable self-defense tool based on my personal experience and numerous other customer testimonials.

It starts working in a matter of seconds and is simple to carry. In addition, it does not harm the attacker or victim, unlike safety weapons and pepper spray. It merely diverts the assailant and aids the victim in avoiding any disasters by running away.

Additionally, a 30-day refund period and an additional one-year warranty are included with this safety item. Use Hootie to stay secure.

Frequently Asked Questions

● When Can I Expect My Hootie Alarm to Arrive?

Upon confirmation, every order is handled within one to two business days. Once your order is sent, you will notify. After getting the email with the shipment information, you should have your item within 3-5 business days in the USA. The order will deliver to foreign customers in 7–12 business days. You can email service@gethootie.com with your name and order number if you haven't received the item after 12 days.

● Suppose I misplace the pin.

Losing the pin is quite improbable. Additionally, it doesn't have to remove for it to function, and you probably need to pull it by putting your finger into the pin loop so that it stays in place.

● Do extra batteries come with it?

No. There are just two batteries in the Hootie safety alarm and no other accessories.

● How do I get the battery compartment open?

To open the tiny inserter on the side of the alarm, use a key, a flathead screwdriver, or something similar.

● How Can I Prevent My Hootie Alarm From Being Inadvertently Set Off?

There isn't a button on the gadget. Therefore, there is nearly no danger of accidental activation. Additionally, this device must pull with two pounds of effort to operate. As a result, it won't automatically turn on when it is in your hand, purse, or pocket.

