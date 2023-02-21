Gimme The Loot! Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes Give Investors Chance To Win Up To $100K, As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Continue Surging

The new pre-sale coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been listening to Biggie and is giving investors the loot!

Virtual goods called loot boxes, commonly referred to as loot crates or prize crates, can be discovered in numerous video games such as Call of Duty, PUBG, and Fortnite, to name a few. In essence, they are a form of in-game microtransactions that let users pay real money (or occasionally in-game currency) to buy a virtual box that includes a random assortment of in-game items.

A loot box's precise contents are frequently decided at random, and the player isn't aware of them until the box is opened. They can be power-ups, in-game objects that might aid a player's progress through the game, or virtual cosmetics (such as character skins or clothing).

The team at Big Eyes Coin (BIG) decided to launch loot boxes, and it is an incredible opportunity to get lots of free tokens. In this article, we will look at Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Kings

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency was created on the Ethereum network and may be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or fiat money like the US dollar in addition to being used to pay for goods and services. Shiba Inu has gained popularity as a result of its connection to the well-known cryptocurrency Dogecoin and creative marketing strategies like airdropping Vitalik Buterin with 50% of the original supply. In the end, he torched the majority of his tokens, which skyrocketed in value.

Dogecoin

Software developers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer introduced Dogecoin (DOGE), a cryptocurrency, in 2013 as a way to bring people who weren’t so tech savvy into crypto, but also for the memes.

It quickly gained acceptance as a valid digital currency with the assistance of the well-known Shiba Inu dog meme. Dogecoin can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies, such as the US dollar, and is frequently used to pay for goods and services.

Big Eyes Coin: Win Up To $100K With Lootboxes

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a meme token on the Ethereum network, is gaining popularity in the cryptocurrency world quickly. Many individuals are eager to invest in Big Eyes Coin because of its promise and potential. Big Eyes Coin has raised $28 million so far, and it will just keep crushing the opposition.

Loot boxes, just introduced by Big Eyes Coin, provide cryptocurrency investors with the potential to win HUGE. The appealing aspect of Big Eyes Coin loot boxes is that you will ALWAYS win more or equal to what you paid for; there will never be any boxes where you will have wasted your money. When it comes to the loot boxes from Big Eyes Coin, there can only be winners!

Big Eyes Coin

There are three types of boxes to open: The Cute Box rewards come in denominations of $100, $120, $300, $800, and $5,000. The Kitty Vault awards come in denominations of $500, $600, $1,500, $4,000, and $25,000. The final tier goes further beyond - the Super Saiyan Box has $1K, $1.2K, $3K, $8K, and $100K denominations,

All prizes from the loot boxes will be given out in BIG, Big Eyes Coin’s native token.

Final Thoughts

Big Eyes Coin loot boxes are a great way for new entrants to the crypto industry to leverage amazing offers to get their foot in the door. Don’t miss out on these loot boxes!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL