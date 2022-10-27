FuboTV Reviews: Worth Buying For Live Sports In 2022

In 2022, approximately 5 million people have cut cable tv cords, which is a whopping 55.1% of the residents in the United States. This means people are watching less TV and more online live streaming.

As consumers are shifting to a new era, FuboTV has been in the spotlight for a long time now. Its user experience, interface, cost, and availability have made it a renowned face in the streaming industry.

But is FuboTV really good? Keep reading the segments below to know the ins and out of Fubo TV and see if it matches your preference.

FuboTV Specs At A Glance

Pros and Cons of FuboTV

Pros Cons 50+ sports channels along with 83 entertainment channels.

4K resolution for Smart TVs and desktops.

Can store up to 1,000 hours of recordings in Cloud DVR.

Uninterrupted live streaming.

Clear audio and video quality.

Supports Smart TV, desktop, tablet, mobile devices, Roku. Most of the sports channels are based on soccer only.

The add-on packages are costlier than other streaming services.

Basic Knowhow of FuboTV

Before you get to know about the benefits and details of FuboTV, here’s a small know-how about FuboTV. It’ll help you understand what FuboTV is exactly built for.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is a sports streaming service that allows you to browse through your favorite sports network. Moreover, you can access multiple channels streaming lifestyle, entertainment, and news just like any other streaming service. It supports multiple devices such as mobile phones, SmartTVs, tablets, and computers.

A Lookback at the History of FuboTV

To dominate the USD $18,689.05 Million sports live video streaming industry, FuboTV started its journey back in 2015.

Co-founded by three masterminds David Gandler (CEO), Alberto Horihuela (CMO), and Sung Ho Choi, FuboTV became the world’s first live sports streaming channel. Two years after its initiation, the streaming company expanded its services to entertainment and news in 2017.

By 2018, this streaming service earned the badge of the first 4K HDR video-supporting streaming service. It gained nearly 550,000 subscribers at the beginning of 2021 after getting owned by a tech company, FaceBank group.

initially, it was only for US users, the company expanded its operations in Spain (2020) and Canada (2022) later on.

Who Are FuboTV’s Top Competitors?

FuboTV has two types of competitors - traditional Pay TV operators and multichannel video programming distributors.

Pay TV operators are traditional cable TV networks that we usually use for TV, WiFi, and mobile services. On the other hand, multichannel video programming distributors are direct competitors of FuboTV which offer similar live TV streaming services.

Here are FuboTV’s top competitors based on the two categories:

PayTV Channels

AT&T

Cox and Altice

Comcast

Multichannel Video Programming Distributors

YouTube TV

Hulu Live

Sling TV

The main mission of these types of streaming services is to configure user experience in the Pay TV industry and pivot them into a streaming service market.

What’s Unique About FuboTV Compared to Others?

Now, what makes FuboTV unique is that it offers customization options for its streamers. Where most streaming platforms just focus on user navigation, Fubo TV ensures you don’t miss your favorite show!

With Fubo TV, you can automatically record your favorite sports or entertainment shows to watch later. You can also cancel your subscription at any time without maintaining any contract or penalty.

FuboTV Platforms And Availability

FuboTV offers a wide range of platform compatibility. It supports almost all common platforms and models that we use frequently.

FuboTV Platforms And Availability

Which Platforms and Models Support FuboTV?

Here are the top 7 platforms and models that support FuboTV:

FuboTV Platform Supporting Models/Versions Android Mobile Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher versions Android TV/Google TV Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher versions Apple TV tvOSv13.0 or higher versions Browser For Mac and PC (Chrome, EDGE, Firefox, Safari - all latest versions) iPhone/iPad/iPod iPadOS 13.1 or higher versions iOS v13.0 or higher versions Roku For full support Model 3700X and higher versions For Limited functionality Model 3600X and lower Xbox One Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X Windows All windows version with Microsoft Store

In Which Countries FuboTV is Available?

FuboTV is only available in the United States, Spain, and Canada. To protect copyright and distribution laws, FuboTV is only accepting streamers from only these three countries for now.

However, the programming services are different in Spain and Canada. And you can’t access all the channels streaming in the United States from these two countries.

If you’re outside this territory, you’ll be restricted from creating an account on the streaming platform. In fact, you won’t be able to use your existing account outside its operating range.

FuboTV from Restricted Countries

Can You Access FuboTV from Restricted Countries?

Legally, you can’t access FuboTV from restricted countries. But you can access channels using a VPN or Smart DNS spoofing your online location.

Now, it’s not really a legal way to do it. So you have to be aware of the consequences if you get caught.

Is FuboTV available in Mexico?

FuboTV is not available in Mexico. But you can still access it with American IP in three ways - Smart DNS, VPN, and Browser Extension. Among the three, VPN or Virtual Private Network is a widely popular option. But if you find difficulty in using Smart DNS or VPN, you can use a good proxy browser extension that’ll get the job done.

Is FuboTV on ps4?

No, FuboTV is not available on PS4. It’s actually not accessible on 4th gen PlayStation consoles. You can’t also access it through Nintendo. So, you have to stream the channel through different devices such as Android mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, and Xbox One.

Is FuboTV on Roku?

Yes, FuboTV is on Roku. You can access it with model 3700X and higher models with full support. But in 3600X and lower versions, FuboTV has some limitations. So, you’ll face some difficulty in the latter versions discussed.

Is FuboTV on Firestick?

Yes, FuboTV is on Firestick. In fact, it supports all Amazon Fire TV devices. And I’ll suggest choosing the Fire TV Stick 4K model if you’re using Amazon. Moreover, you can stream free or at a low cost by using FuboTV on Firestick.

Is FuboTV Compatible with LG Smart TV?

Yes, FuboTV is compatible with LG Smart TVs. But it’s only compatible with 2018 to the latest models. Note that the LG Smart TV should support webOS 4.0 or higher operating systems if you want to stream FuboTV.

What Needs Improvement in FuboTV’s Platforms and Availability?

a PlayStation enthusiast, I was slightly upset that FuboTV doesn’t support PlayStation and Nintendo devices. If FuboTV only improved this aspect of accepting other geo users, the streaming service would gain more popularity.

A Breakdown of FuboTV Interface

Now, it’s time you get to know the real specifics. Here’s a breakdown of the FuboTVs interface and user experience.

The Color Scheme

Analyzing the interface, I’d say FuboTV did a great job in choosing a soothing color palette. The combination of black, gray, and white gives the live TV streaming platform an attractive appearance.

Source: Support.Fubo.TV

Menus And Tabs

Speaking of menus, it shows different tabs for separate platforms. For example, you’ll see tabs like Home, Sports, Movies, Guide, and Recordings on web platforms.

But for mobile devices, you’ll see only two tabs - Entertainment and My Fubo. Shows and movies combinedly create the entertainment tab and the recordings go under My Fubo.

Here’s a list of sections that appears under each tab:

Home Tab

Live TV

4K on Demand

Live Sports

Popular Shows

Popular Movies

Sports Tab

Present-date games

Future-date games

Guide Tab

Networks

Horizontal Times

Recordings Tab

All recorded shows and movies

Cloud DVR storage usage

So, with a variety of navigational options, FuboTV has great search functionality.

Search Functionality

Considering the search functionality, FuboTV has great speed. You can get instant results as you type in. However, it lacks some quality considering other video programming distributions like YouTube TV and Philo TV.

Just like any other live streaming service, FuboTV also displays upcoming episodes. You have the freedom to record these episodes and watch them later. The playback feature also has simple control features.

Multi-View Feature

But apart from the traditional features, FuboTV comes with a great addition - the multiview feature. You can watch up to 4 live TV channels on one screen at the same time!

But this feature is only applicable to Apple TV users. So, while it might become a worthy investment for Apple TV users, others still think of FuboTV as an expensive option.

How Good Is FuboTV’s Overall User Experience?

Overall, FuboTV offers a similar user experience as most other live streaming services. But there are a few differences that sometimes make FuboTV a better experience at times.

it’s an open debate about which streaming service has the better watching experience. I’ve bought subscriptions for three of the most common streaming services - FuboTV, YouTube, and Hulu. I’ll share my experience with the three in the next segment.

FuboTV vs Youtube TV vs Hulu- Which Provides Better Watching Experience?

If I talk about navigation and interfaces, three of the live streamers are similar to each other. But FuboTV allows you to add up to 10 separate devices for simultaneous streaming. I didn’t see this feature on YouTube TV or Hulu.

Well, FuboTV doesn’t maintain alphabetical orders in their channels. But you can see your favorite list right on top of the streamer.

FuboTV vs Youtube TV vs Hulu

But if you like related video content popping up on your screen, YouTube TV is the best option. It pulls regular video content from YouTube making it a better experience than the Fubo users.

Though you have to add on a few extra dollars per month, FuboTV allows you family-focused programming. On the other hand, YouTube TV and Hulu have these options in their packages. Especially, Hulu wins in this category by partnering with popular channels like Disney+ and ESPN+.

But no one could beat the sports add-ons like FuboTV. Basically, it’s the main attraction of the streaming service.

Now, when it comes to customization, I liked FuboTV better. It allows you to customize your favorite channels and recordings, unlike YouTube TV and Hulu.

But there’s a downside to FuboTV. While it's marvelous at recording your favorite shows, the streamer doesn’t have a good DVR system like YouTube TV. With the most expensive Fubo package, you can only get 1,000 hours of storage space. But the number is unlimited for YouTube TV.

Whatever the DVR is, the FuboTV recordings will stay with you forever. But the YouTube TV recordings expire after nine months.

What Needs Improvement in FuboTV’s Interface and User Experience?

Though FuboTV has many user-friendly options, it should improve some features. Take a look at the following areas where FuboTV has chances of improvement:

FuboTV needs to speed up the profile setup.

It should alphabetize channels so that it’s easier to find preferred channels.

The streamer can improve its DVR and upgrade it to unlimited storage options like YouTube TV.

The streaming service can add related video content while streaming live and recorded videos.

It can offer the multiview feature in other devices (apart from Apple TV) to some extent.

If FuboTV can improve all of these aspects, it will become more worthy of investment than YouTube TV and Hulu.

FuboTV Content Inventory

covers all local networks like the top cable brands in the United States. They also added two Disney-owned channels (ABC and ESPN) to their premium packages in 2020. But they discontinued CNN and A&T networks at the same time.

What Local Networks and Cable Brands Are in FuboTV?

FuboTV 8 local networks in the United States. These local networks are:

ABC

FOX

NBC

CBS

The CW

UniMás

Univision

Telemundo

All of these networks cover the following states: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Washington, and San Francisco.

And in these states, FuboTV covers the following cable networks:

States ABC FOX CBS CW NBC Univ Tele UniM New York WABC WNYW WCBS - WNBC WXTV WNJU WFUT Los Angeles KABC KTTV KCBS - KNBC KVEA KVEA KFTR Dallas WFAA KDFW KTVT - KXAS KUVN KXTX KSTR Atlanta WSB WAGA WGCL WUPA WXIA WUVG WKTB - Boston WCVB WFXT WBZ WLVI WBTS WUNI WNEU - San Francisco KGO KTVU KPIX KBCW KNTV KDTV KSTS KFSF Washington WJLA WTTG WUSA - WRC WFDC WZDC - Philadelphia WPVI WTXF KYW WPSG WCAU WUVP WWSI WFPA Chicago WLS WFLD WFLD - WMAQ WGBO WSNS WXFT Houston KTRK KHOU KHOU - KPRC KXLN KTMD KFTH

What Interests of Contents Are Available?

FuboTV allows you to browse through 133 channels with different packages. Here are the most commonly used channels categorized as sports, entertainment, news, kids, and others.

Sports Entertainment News Kids Others ESPN A&E ABC News Live Disney Channel American Heroes Channel NFL Network AMC BBC World News Disney Junior Animal Planet Fox Sports 1 BBC America BBC America Disney XD Cozi TV ESPN 2 Bravo Fox News Nickelodeon Destination America Golf Channel Comedy Central Fox Business Nick Jr. Discovery Big Ten Network FX Newsmax Nick Music Discovery Family MLB Network Cooking Channel Newsy Nicktoons Discovery Life NBA TV Food Network NBC News Now TeenNick Fubo Movie Network CBS Sports Network FS1 CBSN DIY Network Freeform NHL Network FS2 Cheddar Fuse Altitude Sports USA CMT FX Game Show Network HGTV CNBC FXX beIN SPORTS VH1 CNBC World FXM TUDN MTV FYI NBC Sports MTV 2 Galavision Golf Channel MTV Classic Hallmark Channel Olympic Channel MTV Live Hallmark Drama SEC ESPN Network MTVU Hallmark Movies & Mysteries MotorTrend FXX History Channel beIN SPORTS 4 Accuweather IFC beIN SPORTS 8 AMC INSP beIN SPORTS en Espanol Investigation Discovery FS1 Law & Crime Trial Network FS2 Lifetime Fubo Sports Network LMN Fubo News Network 2 Local Now Logo Nat Geo Wild National Geographic

The Add-on Packages for Extra Contents in FuboTV

You can also add extra packages if you love to watch content from other countries or channels. Take a look below to compare the prices and find your preferred add-on.

News Packages Channel Type Price/month Sports Plus with NFL RedZone Games $11 International Sports Plus International Sports $7 Adventure Plus Outdoor $5 News Plus News $3 NBA League Pass Games $15 Sports Lite Sports $10 Latino Plus Spanish-language Live Sports $20 TV5Monde French Sports (Football and Rugby) $10 Portuguese Plus Portuguese-language news and sports $15 FOX Nation FOX News $6 RAI Italia Italian cover of Coppa Italia $9 AMC Premier Ad-free new episodes from AMC $5 Entretenimiento Plus Music and movies from Mexico, Spain, and other countries $10

Are FuboTV Contents Original?

FuboTV contents aren’t original. But recently the streaming service started two new original series in the fall of 2022. These two series feature iconic athletes Gilbert Arenas, R.J. Hampton, Orlando Scandrick, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Terrell Owens. You can also browse these series through FuboTV’s YouTube channel.

FuboTV Audio and Video Quality

I’ve tested FuboTV’s live streaming on different devices to check the audio and video quality. The streaming service uses standard stereo audio. What I liked the most is that they offer up to 4K resolution. But there is a difference in video quality on separate devices.

What Are The Resolutions Available for Different Devices?

The quality depends on your device as not all devices support the same resolution format. Here’s how much resolution you can expect to support in each device:

Smart TV and Desktop

FuboTV allows 480p, 720p, 1080p, and 4K resolution video quality. So, for Smart TVs and Desktops, you can get any of the resolutions above and enjoy your favorite show. But the resolution will vary depending on the model and version of your device.

Tablet

Unlike Smart TVs and desktops, tablets can’t support 4K resolutions. Because of their size, tablets can at best support up to 1080p video. So, depending on the size and the model most tablets can support FuboTV at 480p and 780p. And if the tablet is advanced(iPad etc), it can support FuboTV at 1080p resolution or 2K.

Phone(Android/iOS)

Now, if you’re like me who loves to stream while traveling, knowing your phone’s resolution is a must. Most of the Android and iOS phones support up to HD or 1080p resolution. But some brands like Google Pixel let you stream in 4K too.

FuboTV

Is FuboTV in 4k?

Yes, FuboTV is in 4K. You can watch 4K FuboTV live streaming on multiple devices. Some devices that support FuboTV in 4K are Amazon Fire TV, Android TV with 4K/HDR support, Apple TV, Desktop/Laptop Browsers, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Xbox One. Keep in mind that not all models will support 4K. So, check the specifications of your device before you stream FuboTV with it.

Is FuboTV in HD?

Yes, FuboTV is in HD. Like 4K, FuboTV supports many Android and iOS devices. However, you can watch only a limited number of national and regional shows in HD or 4K with FuboTV. And for this, you have to keep an eye on the FuboTVs official page or blog that updates the time of the HD and 4K shows.

How Good is FuboTV Audio?

Apparently, FuboTV’s audio is good enough to beat its competitors. It supports standard stereo audio. You won’t find this in its competitors like Hulu Live and YouTube TV. No matter you’re watching your favorite home decor guideline show or a drone comparision FPV video, you’ll be dazzled away with the audio experience.

What Needs Improvement in FuboTV’s Audio and Video Quality?

Well, FuboTV has excellent audio and video quality on both TVs and mobile devices. But a friend of mine once complained about its compatibility with Samsung Smart TV. It only runs on 1GB of internet and the video quality drops.

I didn’t notice any issue like this with Apple TV. So, I think FuboTV needs to improve the overall quality to maintain the same resolution on all devices.

FuboTV Cloud DVR

Just like its competitors, FuboTV has a Cloud DVR option. It makes using the streaming service easier.

What is Cloud DVR?

Cloud DVR is a feature that allows you to record live streaming at the beginning or halfway of the show. You can re-watch the recording at your leisure without even tuning in until halftime.

Does FuboTV’s Cloud DVR Help in Portability?

Yes, FuboTV’s Cloud DVR helps with portability. You can watch the recordings at any time on any device that is compatible with FuboTV. All of your recordings will be stored in a tab called “My Stuffs”. But make sure the program you’re streaming is not restricted to the device you’re using. Otherwise, the recording will also not support your device.

Cloud DVR

FuboTV Subscription Packages and Pricing

Considering budget and channel requirements, FuboTV comes with 4 different packages. Check out the following comparison below to know which package deal will be the best option for you.

4 Types of FuboTV Package Comparison

The most budget-friendly FuboTV package is the FuboTV Pro plan. But you can only get 124 channels with this plan.

However, the Elite and Ultimate Plan can give you up to 212 unique channels. And for this, you have to spend $10-$20 extra. Three of these plans have the same DVR capacity (1,000 hours) and a number of screens.

But the main difference is noticeable when you buy the Latino plan. It has 43 Spanish channels. And the price is almost half the price of the Pro Plan. If you’re a Spanish speaker, the Latino plan will be a good deal for you.

Comparison Factor Pro Elite Ultimate Latino Number of Channels 124 177 212 43 Cloud-Based DVR 1,000 hours 1,000 hours 1,000 hours 250 hours Screens (On the Go) 3 3 3 2 Screens (At Home) 10 10 10 2 Price Per Month $69.99 $79.99 $99.99 $33 Where to Buy Get the Deal Get the Deal Get the Deal Get the Deal

Can Multiple Family Members Share The Same Subscription?

Yes, multiple family members can share the same subscription. But the number of devices will vary from package to package. Also, it depends on whether you’re streaming from the same network or different streaming networks.

I’ll list down the ‘family share’ policies below through a table that illustrates how many devices you can share at the same time:

Bundle Devices (Same Network Connection) Devices (Different Network Connection) Price Per Month Starter Bundle 3 - $64.99 Unlimited Screens 10 13 $9.99 Pro Bundle 10 12 $69.99 Elite Bundle 10 13 $79.99 Latino Quarterly 3 2 $33.00

How Does the ‘Free Trial’ Work?

To experience a Free Trial on FuboTV, you must first insert your debit/credit card information. While signing up, you’ll receive a message on the period of your Free Trial. After the trial period ends, FuboTV will automatically charge you from your card for the selected package.

What Payment Methods Does FuboTV Accept?

FuboTV accepts the most popular debit and credit cards. You can access the platform through Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

FuboTV Refund Policy

FuboTV has an easy canceling policy just like other streaming services. But if you cancel any plan, you will not receive any refunds for the current billing cycle. The cancellation will carry on from the next cycle. If you’ve pre-paid or taken a partial monthly subscription, you’ll not get any refund.

Overall Comparison: FuboTV vs Competitors

It’s time you get to see a visible difference between FuboTV and its competitor streaming services. Here’s a quick overview so that you can decide if FuboTV is a good option for you.

Factors FuboTV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV DirecTV STREAM Cost $69.99 $64.99 ($54.99/month for first 3 months) $69.99 $35 $69.99 No. of Channels 133+ 85+ 75+ 37+ 65+ Free Trial Yes Yes No Yes Yes No. of Simultaneous Streams 3 3 2 4 20 No. of Local Channels Stream 8 6 5 2 5 DVR 1000 hours Unlimited Unlimited 200 hours Unlimited Ad-Free No No Optional No No

Combining all the aspects, FuboTV seems to be quite similar to its competitors. But is it good for you? Follow the next segment to know our verdict.

Is FuboTV Good: Our Verdict

FuboTV is genuinely a good deal for you if you need to browse through 133 channels. You can access 8 local channels and get a free trial period with maximum plans.

But if you’re a busy person and use the DVR too much, FuboTV might not be the right option for you. It’s because you can only store up to 1000 hours whereas YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream offer unlimited DVR options.

However, compared with YouTube TV and Sling TV, FuboTV is a bit expensive. The quality is almost similar in all of the streaming channels. So, my final verdict is that FuboTV is good, but not the best in the market.

Buy FuboTV If You - Want maximum channel coverage

Want maximum local channel streams

Want less buffering in general

Like to choose from competitive packages Don’t Buy FuboTV If You - Want to record more than 1000 hours.

Want to test out the product with free trial

FAQs

Is it possible to stream FuboTV from multiple locations?

It is possible to stream FuboTV from multiple locations only if it is done from supported mobile devices and web browsers. But if you’re using a TV, you can’t simultaneously steam from multiple locations. If you do so, you’ll receive an error message immediately.

Final Verdict

Despite the price, FuboTV is a great streaming channel. If you’re a sports fan, undoubtedly this streaming platform will give you more options than any other streaming channel. Apart from sports, FuboTV is also growing big for other entertainment media. So, you can reply on FuboTV according to your preference.

