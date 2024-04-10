Faizan Mirza: Champion Of Justice And Defender Of Rights

Faizan Mirza's legal prowess and dedication to his craft have been demonstrated time and again, particularly in high-profile cases that have captured public attention. One such case involved the Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, Shri Sanjay Raut, who faced charges of sedition. As counsel for Mr. Raut, Faizan Mirza navigated the complexities of the legal system with finesse and determination. His efforts bore fruit when the charges of sedition against Mr. Raut were withdrawn by the police, marking a significant victory for justice and freedom of speech.