Exciting News From iFUR - Big Plans For Multiple Luxury Furniture Stores!

Great news from iFUR! They're planning to make their furniture and interior solutions available all over India. They're planning to invest a whopping ₹100 crores over the next three years to set up 100 new stores across the country.

The first five stores will open by the end of this year in Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. These stores will have different styles and some will be run by local business partners.

iFUR is all set to make a bold statement in the furniture market by embracing modern design trends. From sleek lines to innovative concepts, the brand is geared up to redefine the way people experience and interact with modern living spaces.

Whether you're a fan of minimalist chic or vibrant aesthetics, iFUR's upcoming collection promises to cater to a diverse range of tastes. The brand aims to make modern and stylish furniture accessible to everyone, bringing a touch of sophistication to homes nationwide.

Why is this a big deal?

iFUR wants to be a big player in the ₹1.3 lakh crore furniture and home décor market. They know that after COVID, people are watching their budgets more closely, so iFUR is changing things up. They're making their furniture more affordable and focusing on what customers really want.

iFUR's dining table designs are emerging as trendsetters, gaining fame not only among consumers but also earning accolades from interior designers.

Fancy a Unique Piece?

Customized furniture is the new trend, and iFUR is on it! They're going to make furniture that fits exactly what you want.

Shopping Online, too!

Ever thought about buying furniture online? iFUR is going digital! They're investing a lot in their online store, so you can shop from the comfort of your home.

Helping Indian Businesses:

iFUR is also giving a hand to the government's Make in India project. They want to support local businesses and make sure small furniture makers across the country can do their best work.

Rashmi Singh, Co-founder of iFUR, is thrilled about these changes, saying, "We're not just about furniture; we're about making homes better. Our new stores and online shop mean you can get great furniture, no matter where you are. Plus, we're supporting local businesses and helping them grow."

So, if you're looking to spruce up your home or office, keep an eye out for iFUR.in . It's not just about furniture; it's about making your space truly yours!