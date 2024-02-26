Everyone's An Influencer: The Story Of Katha

In the digital age, where advertising clutter makes it increasingly difficult for brands to capture the attention of their audience, a Kerala-based startup, Katha Ads, is pioneering a novel approach to overcome this challenge. Launched in 2021 by Ishan Mohammed and Harsh V Sharma, both alumni of BITS Pilani, Katha Ads is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and personal networks to revolutionise the advertising landscape in India.

The Story So Far

The genesis of Katha Ads can be traced back to the founders' earlier venture, a Malayalam News App that was the first of its kind to use AI for news generation in the local language. Building on the success of this innovation, Ishan and Harsh ventured into the advertising realm with Katha Ads, aiming to create a more intimate and personal advertising experience. This approach is grounded in the belief that the future of advertising lies in personal connections and community-driven endorsements rather than impersonal mass media campaigns.

So simple an idea, that it sounds too good to be true!

Katha Ads operates on a simple yet profound premise: transform every customer into a brand advocate. By doing so, the platform taps into the trust and relatability of influencer marketing, but on a scale that involves friends and family, effectively decentralising the advertising process. This method not only enhances the reach of advertisements but also their impact, as messages shared by personal connections inherently carry more weight.

With an audience network that spans over 2 crore individuals in Kerala—covering more than 75% of Malayali smartphone users—Katha Ads has demonstrated remarkable success in its mission. Over the past year alone, the platform has recorded over 20 crore ad impressions and generated more than 30 lakh organic engagements for its clients, figures that speak volumes about its effectiveness.

Why are brands lining up to try Katha?

The unique selling proposition of Katha Ads lies in its blend of the reach and awareness generated by traditional media, the precision and measurability of digital marketing tools, and the trust factor of influencer marketing. It's this combination that allows Katha Ads to offer brands the ability to drive word-of-mouth at an unprecedented scale.

One of Katha’s earliest clients, Entri App CEO Hisamuddin says - Entri has been using Katha Ads for over a year. The platform has been a game-changer for our marketing efforts at Entri. With their innovative user-led advertising platform, we have been able to reach and engage our target audience in a whole new way. The seamless integration of peer-to-peer sharing and personalised content has significantly enhanced our brand awareness and conversions. The results have been remarkable, with increased impressions, higher engagement rates, and a substantial boost in course enrollments.

Leveraging the Startup Ecosystem

Katha's success underscores a thriving startup ecosystem in Kerala, with Ishan crediting Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) for their unwavering support from conceptualization to their current position. Ishan emphasises, "KSUM has been pivotal in our journey, offering continuous support that has been invaluable." This support from KSUM has enabled Katha to navigate challenges and capitalise on opportunities, contributing significantly to their success.

Moreover, Katha's efforts have been widely recognized, further validating their impact in the industry. Awards such as the Innovation Grant from the Government of Kerala as well as selection for the Startup India Seed Fund and the NSRCEL Velocity Incubator by IIM Bangalore in 2022 highlight Katha's potential to reshape the advertising landscape. These accolades not only affirm Katha's innovative vision but also reflect the collective efforts of the startup ecosystem in Kerala to foster entrepreneurship and innovation.

As Katha Ads continues to grow, its journey represents a broader shift in the advertising industry towards more personal, meaningful, and effective campaigns. In an era where consumers are bombarded with ads, Katha Ads' strategy of leveraging personal networks to disseminate brand messages is a refreshing departure from the norm. It's a testament to the power of innovation and the potential to redefine interactions between brands and their audiences in the digital world.