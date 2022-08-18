Eva Fleurose Reveals Five Hacks To Achieve Work-Life Balance As A Working Mother

5Of course, a career and parenthood can coexist. Although it's one of the most challenging situations a mother can go through, you don't have to compromise your profession to choose motherhood or vice-versa. But in order to select both, we need to be more proactive, optimistic, determined, and patient and make sure that every day we have some “me time” to collect ourselves to deal simultaneously with both motherhood and career.

Being a mom and attempting to balance a full-time career with family life is never simple. However, a proper approach to it can make it easier. Here are a few insights shared by Eva Fleurose on how to achieve the perfect work-life balance.

Stop evaluating yourself against other moms

It’s human nature to compare ourselves. We all engage in it. Even though we think we are rather capable mothers, we continue to compare ourselves to other mothers who are more attractive, physically fitter, and better at juggling it all.

Be in touch with your employer

Create a written plan outlining your needs before speaking with your company or an HR representative. Prepare yourself to offer alternate approaches, such as a trial run of your anticipated work schedule to demonstrate that the arrangement won't limit production. When interacting with a supervisor, mothers in need of maternity leave should have questions ready.

Create and maintain a family calendar

Establish what matters most to your family. A calendar can be used to keep track of birthdays, extracurricular activities, due dates for bills, a schedule of the children's activities, and other important information.

Organize engaging family activities

Making time for your children is essential to support your family dynamics and enhance communication among all members during the week and on the weekends. If you're short on time, consider having a family brunch or family movie, or board game night. Create routinely occurring activities so that everyone has something to look forward to.

Find time for yourself

Spending time on yourself means taking time off from your to-do list, your list of obligations, and your commitments. You can do it quite often if you utilize your time wisely. Keep in mind that managing your energy well is essential because your time is split between your home and your job. Take the time you need to look after yourself to feel relaxed and content since you can't be a good parent or employee if you're unhappy.



Here’s hoping these thoughtful insights from Eva Fleurose help you achieve your coveted work-life balance.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/evafleurose?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=