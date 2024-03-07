How can students use the CLUST SPACE?

Ruslan Tymofieiev notes that they created a modern educational space covering an area of 600 square meters and designed it to accommodate over 500 people during air alarms. In addition to the large open space, there are meeting rooms for online meetings, reading rooms, a cafeteria, toilets, and more.

The unique feature of the space is that it can be used not only during air alarms but also in times of safety. Ruslan Tymofieiev notes that after our victory and the war's end, this space will not close but will operate as a coworking space, library reading room, and event hall. Ruslan Tymofieiev envisions that CLUST SPACE will become a platform for communication between students and businesses, as the leading technology companies of Ukraine will be able to organize their career orientation events and establish connections with talented youth, acquiring technical specialties for future hiring.

In turn, the lecturer from KPI noted that he would gladly welcome the country's entire scientific and technical community into the space and would contribute to transforming CLUST SPACE into a nationwide educational hub.