Consequently, an initial investment of $10,000 made today could potentially grow to $130,000 if the forecast proves accurate. However, it's essential to acknowledge that there are no guarantees that Dogecoin will indeed surpass the $2 or $3 thresholds by 2030. Meanwhile, price projection for 2024 forecasts a potential high of $0.32, a low of $0.07825, and an average price of $0.1150. However, investors always have the best chance at earning when investing in new cryptos, which is why investing in Dogecoin20 could be the best option now!