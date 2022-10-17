Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Dhanji Jewels To Launch In 10 Big Cities Under 'Franchise Model' : Amit Dwivedi

After receiving a good response in e-commerce and wholesale trade, diamond jewellery company Dhanji Jewels Pvt Ltd has decided to open 10 franchise outlets across the country by 2023.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 2:05 pm

The jewelery retail market has been witnessing a lot of boom for some time now. According to a data released by the government, there has been a huge increase in credit card purchases last month. After receiving a good response in e-commerce and wholesale trade, diamond jewelery company Dhanji Jewels Pvt Ltd has decided to open 10 franchise outlets across the country by 2023. 

According to the statement issued by the company's Chief Executive Officer Amit Dwivedi, 'The company has officially started working on it. We have chalked out a plan to open franchise in ten cities of the country by the coming year 2023. Our team has started working on it. Especially we are targeting two tier cities, where our special concept jewelery is being well received. 

Dwivedi, CEO of the company clarified that we have kept our franchise model very transparent to make it easier for the franchise holders to do business with the company. We did a lot of research on what kind of problems franchise holders face so that we can understand that whatever business relationships we have with the company, they also enjoy working and they also grow. 

However, the company has not yet clarified in which cities the company's outlets are going to open. In this case, the company said that our team is currently working on it. We will give franchise to someone only after proper verification. Dhanji Jewels is known for its light concept jewellery. Which is very much liked among the youth. 

