Design Pataki’s DP Cult platform let’s you discover new furniture and decor brands

The design landscape in India is constantly changing - global influences are stronger than ever, sustainability is on the rise, and conversations around interiors and architecture are increasing, given the dominance of digital media. A recent discovery of ours while scouring the design world has been Design Pataki’s unique #DPCULT platform - a place where designers and architects can discover new furniture and decor brands in an online environment. One of India’s most influential digital magazines on luxury interiors, art, and lifestyle, Design Pataki has gone through a complete transformation since this launch.

The revolutionary platform of theirs allows exclusive access to virtual showrooms of the finest design brands in India, editorial deep dives, and a podcast that deconstructs the design world with leading industry experts. #DPCULT is a unique endeavor that has been changing the way architects and designers source from India. Our favourite thing about the #DPCULT platform? Having the option to discover homegrown, niche labels in one spot, from the comfort of home.

We caught up with the founder of Design Pataki, Esha Gupta to discuss the platform. “Being at the forefront of design trends in India and internationally has given us a keen insight into the industry. Very often, we’re approached by innovative brands looking to break into the design community. On the other hand, architects and designers, especially those overseas, constantly reach out to us for our newest finds and top recommendations. Over time we’ve grown increasingly aware of this vast disconnect in the Indian design landscape and decided it was time to do something about it. That’s how the idea for #DPCULT Showhouse came about,” she tells us.

Luckily, the platform is very easy to use. It includes filters that you can use to customize your search. For example, if you’re looking for only rug brands, you can sift through the directory by clicking on rugs, allowing you to peruse the finest rug brands on the platform. Similarly, you can also filter by style (modern, Indian, classic, etc), and location, amongst others. The growing platform has more than 60 brands and is swiftly garnering the attention of interior designers, architects, and buyers in India and around the world. Ultimately, in a saturated ‘offline’ marketplace, the digital platform highlights the finest products ‘online’ to help people make easier and more informed decisions.

Apart from the virtual showroom directory, other verticals of #DPCULT include #ProEditorial which features industry deep dives and expert opinions that deconstruct the design world, #Spotlight, which highlights Indian design and decor brands, and lastly, The Design Pataki Podcast which puts out bi-monthly audio episodes that promote thoughtful and incisive conversations with leading industry experts. In a world where digital is slowly taking over the physical #DPCULT is an interesting new way to approach design.