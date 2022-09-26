Design Is Something That Speaks For You : Architect Shreya Mahajan

What is architecture? A power that unleashes the beauty of a sculpture, sometimes inhabited sometimes pleasant classics. Be it anything, it’s simply an art and every architect is an artist who creates magic with their creation. Entrepreneur Shreya Mahajan is a young, talented and a passionate architect from Aurangabad who expresses through her designs. She is the founder of ‘Shreya Mahajan Architects’ which started in 2019 and she has received multiple awards for her amazing work and skills as an architect. She is awarded by Reseal Group with the Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar as the “The Most Creative Commercial and Residential Interior Designer In Maharashtra”. Other than this she is awarded amongst the 10 most influential Interior Designers of 2021 by Business Connect within a year of the inception of her firm.

Shreya Mahajan has earned her name as one of the most successful architects in the industry. She has not only pursued higher education in the field from UK but also worked with many big names in the architectural field. Until now she has completed variety of over 35 projects all over Maharashtra consisting Luxury homes, renovations, farmhouses, hospitals, offices, spiritual center, showrooms, etc. Currently her more than 30 various projects are in the pipeline. Shreya believes in delivering the best to her clients. She believes that true art is expressing your personality in your designs. She is famous for reflecting her client’s personality in the designs she makes for them. They wholeheartedly feel connected to it. Shreya has a spark and a spiritual touch of Vastu combinations in her creations which makes it more beneficial for her clients.

While talking about her experience as an architect Shreya says that, “Each field has its own specifications and scope of work. Designing Spaces is a creative field where we get to connect to the clients personally along with a professional touch. Every project we work on is unique in its way. Market surveys, researches and methods are different for all. We aim to leave our mark at every site we work on using different features.”

Shreya Mahajan’s firm is flourishing because of many promising aspects and one of them is their incorporation of modernization and technology in the traditional methods of architecture. They are the one stop destination for all the architectural needs of their clients with their skilled services. Apart from this Shreya leads her company with a very positive approach. With the help of talented and hardworking team she makes sure to fulfil the goals in zealous atmosphere which results the best only.

Apart from being the finest architect Shreya has her expertise in digital illustrations as well. She is the Co-Founder of ‘The Happy Envelope’ where they provide the variety of best customized gifting solutions to their clients. Shreya’s love for digital illustrations led her to ‘The Happy Envelope’ in 2020.

In her overall journey as an architect Shreya Mahajan believes and proves that each design is a new expression with an enriching experience. Her journey is surely an inspiration to many.