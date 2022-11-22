Curated Jvpd Flea For Entrepreneurs By Designer Suresh Ganesha And Hotelier Dibyendu Bindal

Suresh Ganesha Fashion designer, style enthusiast spear heading Boy London, Maml athleisure brand, Options family store and dressing up celebrity, Models, DJs and entrepreneurs for the last two decades and Dibyendu Bindal with a repertoire of over a decade of experience, has had the distinct privilege of facilitating and assisting in the launch of several food ventures named Mighty, Freshezy, restaurant like Ontoes across India and the world decided to come together to curate the JVPD FLEA, one of a kind curated flea which aims to bring together entrepreneurs who are creating something different than the usual. The JVPD Flea aims to provide them an ideal market place to display and sell their creations.

The term JVPD FLEA was coined to depict the location and the concept of the place.

We want to promote talent of India, we felt that deserving start-up entrepreneurs need a place to showcase their creativity.

Seeing the joy on people’s faces both buyers and sellers is what motivates us and the fact that both of us have always been in retail and love interacting with people really helped.

The specialty is the curated value that we want to bring together and offer the buyer and seller an opportunity to do business and to have a nice time.

We loved learning about a lot of new things that people are making and want to sell says Dibyendu Bindal and we also loved the enthusiasm that these young entrepreneurs have and their passion drives us to become better and better added by designer Suresh Ganesha.