Corporate Leader, Manasi Vartak Koul, Enters World Of Fashion By Winning Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2022

Manasi, a corporate leader for last 20 years, is a Director at a global consulting firm. She is also a certified happiness coach, certified special needs teacher and trained India classical dancer. She has recently ventured into the world of fashion and beauty by winning the title of 1st runner-up at the Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Season 11. The Grand Finale of this prestigious pageant was held in UAE with more than 100 aspiring participants from across the world.

Manasi wanted to rekindle her teenage dream, get out of comfort zone, and widen her horizon beyond her success in the corporate world, that is why she decided to audition for Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2022. After getting selected as a finalist, Manasi had to work hard (balancing time with her job and home responsibilities), to learn new skills like make-up & hair, catwalk, fashion, stage presence and stage power, to excel at the pageant.

She had constant support from her family and friends while she put in extra hours every day preparing for the pageant. During the journey, she was mentored by the best in the industry – who helped leverage her strengths and work on areas she needed to build further on, with the aim to become a better version of herself every day. Having worked so hard to establish a place in a new domain, Manasi feels honored to have represented Pune (Maharashtra), and winning as the first runner-up in the West Zone at this esteemed pageant. The winning felt extra special, since her mother, mother-in-law and husband attended the grand finale in UAE, praying and cheering for her continuously. She expresses her heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Bharat Bhramar and the entire team of Haut Monde for providing this unique platform where my dreams could turn into reality.

This year, the pageant was organized at Hilton, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE from 25th July, and the journey culminated with the grand finale on 30th July. The jury panel included Bharat Bhramar (CEO, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide), Sylvie Rodgers, Ronny Kaula, Liza Verma, Nishant Goel, Seitu Kumar and winners from the last season – Amisha Sethi, Manjari Priya Gupta, and Preeti Gautam.

Manasi describes herself as a global Indian. She hails from Pune, completed her post-graduation from the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai specializing in Human Resources and has worked with global companies across India, Singapore, Indonesia and now has recently moved to Bangkok, Thailand. This helps her to be culturally inclusive and appreciate her Indian roots even more.

Always a bright student, with an artistic bent of mind, from childhood she learned to balance academics and other areas she is passionate about (dance, fitness, meditation, happiness coaching, teaching special needs children - like her son and many more). The role she enjoys the most, is being a doting mother to her teenage son with special needs, as he keeps her humble, compassionate, and grounded to life’s purpose.

She aims to foray into the fashion and television industry and hopes to host an Indian talk show that will showcase Women Power (like her inspiration Oprah Winfrey). Combining her deep corporate experience in HR, her passion for coaching and growing social media influence; she hopes to inspire married Indian women to pursue & never give up on their dreams and be the torchbearer to spread the message of better inclusion for people with autism.

CONGRATULATIONS to Manasi Vartak Koul (insta handle - @manasivartak_mrsindiaworldwide) for her achievement and being an inspiration.