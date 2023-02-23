Content Creator Carbon Gaming Aka Pawan Sharma Aims To Play At The International Level For India

Many young creators today have carved out a name for themselves in the gaming industry by going above the norm. By deviating from the pre-established standards, everyone has built a new world of careers for themselves. One of them is Carbon Gaming at a very young age was included among the creators of video games. In the international gaming community, he has voiced his desire to represent India.

Do you know the real name of Carbon Gaming? He belongs to Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, and Pawan Sharma most popularly known as Carbon Gaming on social media. He turned his pastime into a living. If you enjoy playing video games, you should be familiar with Counter-Strike. This game is usually played on PCs.

The game Counter-Strike was where the creator began his quest. He spent a year playing this game since he was so interested in it. Owing to this curiosity, he was allowed to compete in the first tournament, where his performance astounded everyone in attendance.

Let us tell you that this is where Pawan Sharma earned the name "Carbon Gaming." His name was also listed among the top PUBG players in the city. He took part in competitions hosted by numerous big enterprises. It earned a 4th to 5th place finish. Moreover, right now Pawan is busy preparing for the upcoming high-level competition and aims to represent India at the international level in the future!