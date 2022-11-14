Bril Toothbrush Sterilizer Reviews - Must Read Before You Buy!

So you may be cleaning your teeth every day. Do you know that millions of bacteria are inside your toothbrush? Read this small article to find out how to clean your toothbrush the proper way!

The toothbrush is something that many of us use at least once a day to clean our teeth. Although it is recommended to brush our teeth twice daily, we can all agree that everybody does it at least once. And let me tell you something ugly but the truth. Your toothbrush is one of the things you use, with millions of germs on it.

We indeed wash it before and after using it. But as we all know, our mouth is heaven to million different germs. And once you use the toothbrush after sleeping for at least an average of eight hours, the germs that develop in your mouth will no doubt be transferred onto your brush. And no amount of water can wash off those bacteria. And the next time you come to the bathroom in search of your toothbrush to clean your teeth, you will be putting something which is highly infested with harmful germs inside your mouth.

If you ever wonder why you are always sick with different kinds of illnesses, then blame your toothbrush. It is nothing your fault. Since childhood, we practiced using toothpaste and a toothbrush to wash our mouths and then clean the brush and put it away. And until the next time we brush our teeth, it will be left alone, infested with millions of germs that neither you nor I can see.

According to scientists, our mouth is home to at least 6 billion bacteria. And if you can guess it right, most of this 6 billion are harmful bacteria. But due to the healing properties of saliva in our mouth and the good bacteria, our body was able to keep them at bay.

But once it is transferred onto the toothbrush, there is nothing to stop these harmful microbes from reproducing themselves. And the result will be you getting sick after you supposedly "cleaned" your mouth with that infested toothbrush.

The followings are some of the side effects that you may face if you continue using a "dirty" toothbrush for a long time.

● Gum damage

● Mold in your mouth

● Throat ache

● Stomach complexities

● Decayed teeth

● Smelly mouth

And the list doesn't end there, so don't think these are the only situations you can get into if you use a dirty toothbrush. The effects of these bacteria may differ from different angles according to the individual person and their immunity level.

Once you face these consequences, the first thing that you would do is getting a dental appointment or a check-up with another specialist. And you will come home after spending a few hundred dollars at the doctor's office and some handful of medicine pills.

And this gave us the motive to find some way to keep these microbes at bay and help you stay healthy. We looked at many cleaning agents, methods, and several toothpaste types that promise to clean your toothbrush with their effects. But when we dug a little deeper into them, it was apparent that none of these methods on the market so far, or any other DIY method, wasn't proven to be at least 51% effective.

But as we know it, the medical field and technology are on a fast track and keep evolving into the future every day. So we were not ready to accept there was nothing we could do to keep our toothbrushes clean. So after a few more days of research, we found some promising results. It was a small and compact device designed to kill any harmful bacteria on your toothbrush before you start using it.

It was a new company on the block called Bril, and their product uses UV technology-based methods to remove harmful microbes residing on the bristles of your toothbrush. All you have to do is put your toothbrush inside this small pocket-like device, and within three minutes, 99.9% of the bacteria will be removed all the way up to the neck of the toothbrush.

After the research, we found some interesting details about this new technology, and we most like to share them with you. Therefore, if you are going to buy a Bril Toothbrush cleaner, you better read to the last detail about this product.

But before we do so, we encourage you to go through the overview of this bril toothbrush sterilizer review, so you know exactly how this article has weaved on.

And just like always, we request you to buy the products we recommend from the manufacturer's website to prove their legitimacy. You might find them elsewhere on many online shopping platforms or in your local shops and supermarkets. But after you purchase that product, you will not be assured that the item you are buying is original.

The only possible way to do that is to purchase directly from the manufacturer. And since that company has already declared that they only sell their products on the exclusive website, if you found this somewhere else, you know well enough to stay away from it.

What Is Bril?