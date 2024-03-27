Menstrual Hygiene Management training imparted to 33904 Women/ Adolescents.

Cancer awareness sessions conducted for 35189 Women.

Risk assessment completed for 18,826 women (30–65-year age)

18,406 women members covered under cancer insurance.

HPV screening conducted for 5,039 women members.

126 Screening camps organized.

10 Treatment camps on cancer organized.

230 Advance diagnostics conducted for 230 screen positive cases.

6 Confirmed cancer cases are under treatment.

The partnership between BFI and CInI seeks to further bridge the access to healthcare gap by empowering women with knowledge and resources to take charge of their health and well-being. Speaking about the initiative and the impact of the partnership, Dr Gaurav Singh, CEO, BFI said, “The collaborative initiative underscores BFI's commitment to leveraging technology for social impact, particularly in addressing healthcare disparities prevalent in marginalized communities. By harnessing blockchain solutions and strategic partnerships, BFI aims to drive sustainable change and promote inclusive growth in healthcare access and outcomes.”

Speaking about the partnership and the urgent need for replicating this initiative across the country, Mr Umesh Rana, Program Co-ordinator, CInl said, “CInI have been focussed on addressing healthcare challenges across tribal and rural areas, and with BFI, we have found an equally committed partner to help us activate initiatives that prioritise women's health and wellness, focusing on preventive healthcare measures and empowering women with the knowledge and resources needed to lead healthier lives. We look forward to taking this to many more underserved women across the rural parts of India.”

As the collaborative efforts between BFI and CInI continue to gain momentum, both organizations remain steadfast in their commitment to driving positive change and fostering holistic development in rural India. By prioritizing initiatives that empower women and promote healthcare equity, BFI and CInI aim to create lasting impact and transform lives.