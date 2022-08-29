Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Bengal BJP Prominent Youth Icon Pamela Goswami Meets With Magic Man Sunil Bansal

Pamela Goswami and Sunil Bansal reviewed the current situation and youth future in Bengal and confabulated about their development.

Pamela Goswami and Sunil Bansal
Pamela Goswami and Sunil Bansal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 6:09 pm

August 29, 2022, Delhi: Bengal BJP prominent youth icon Pamela Goswami, Cultural InCharge West Bengal BJP-Yuva Morcha, meets with Magic Man Sunil Bansal. Sunil Bansal is on the National team in charge of West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana of BJP. This was her visit to Sunil Bansal after he got appointed as General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janta Party. They met with a commitment to work together for a prosperous, free, connected, and secured West Bengal. 

 

Pamela Goswami and Sunil Bansal reviewed the current situation and youth future in Bengal and confabulated about their development. They also discussed the current situation of Indian Culture, literature, music, fine art, drama, and cinema, which has its roots set in West Bengal. 

 

Related stories

Bihar’s Hon’ble Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni Appoints Utkarsh Kishore As Personal Secretary

They further evaluated the progress made in West Bengal in previous years, along with the strategic development. They committed to working on deepening the relationships and harmony among the youth of Bengal. 

 

“It was such an honor, empowering, and enlightening experience meeting the National General Secretary of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and our new observer of West Bengal, Sunil Bansal Ji,” said Pamela Goswami.  

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight BJP Bhartiya Janta Party West Bengal Youth Icon Pamela Goswami BJP Leader Sunil Bansal
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts