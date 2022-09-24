Avaiz Ahmad: A Man On A Mission To Create Awareness About Fundamental Rights

An ambedkarite, Avaiz Tazim Ahmad, along with his organization, Lion Group of India, has once again taken on a social initiative to empower all individuals and spread the knowledge of our basic rights, especially among women and children, which are the most vulnerable sectors of our society.

Over one lakh brochures containing all Fundamental Rights provided in the constitution will be distributed as part of this campaign. To make the brochure easier to understand for people living in rural areas, it will be printed in both English and Hindi languages. Moreover, he plans to incorporate these rights into the curriculums of all schools and colleges where they are considered essential.

Everyone in this world is born with certain rights, which provide a framework for our lives. Fundamental rights are inherent in every human being by birth. Although it is important to be aware of our rights, we fail to acknowledge them on a daily basis.

As a result of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's efforts, our fundamental rights are incorporated from Article 12 to Article 35 of Part 3 of the Constitution of India. Despite being enlisted, we do not know what our rights are. Whether it is for children or the elderly, and from government institutions to private ones, Part 3 of the constitution recognizes one's rights in deep and meaningful ways.

In the past several years, Avaiz Ahmad and his organization have been making significant advances in the fields of health, education, environmental protection, cleanliness, and other areas of social welfare and equality. It has been Avaiz Ahmad's goal to reduce society's insensitivity toward human beings. It is his aim to educate people about their rights and to ensure that they live lives with dignity and respect regardless of their class, race, religion, or gender.

The CAA NRC protest, Toxic Drug-Free India protest, and the recent Farm Laws repeal have been just a few of the many movements that Avaiz Ahmad has worked on against central and state governments. As a result of CAA NRC protests throughout the country, he has provided helping hands to those who have been affected by riots. Aside from that, he has also worked for the justice of women who have been raped.

"I have always fought for equality and social welfare," says Avaiz Ahmad. Additionally, this foundation provides relief to abandoned, abused, and neglected children. They aim to protect the human rights of women, children, and adults and to promote effective practices so that all have equal opportunities regardless of their gender, appearance, ability, or financial situation.

The unprivileged, Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes and Minorities in society are being fought for a noble cause by Avaiz Tazim Ahmad in collaboration with Chandrashekhar Azad, founder of the Bhim Army. Currently, Avaiz Ahmad serves as a member of the Azad Samaj Party's national core committee.

The lack of knowledge of one's rights can lead to unwanted circumstances when people are not aware of their rights. We appreciate the contributions made by people like Avaiz Ahmad in the field of social welfare. It is a necessary foundational knowledge. Avaiz Ahmad has taken a great step toward acquiring such basic knowledge, and we thank him for the work he has done for social welfare.