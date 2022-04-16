Artist Manav Durga Talks About His Journey To Success

Stories of grit and persistence most likely end in success. They inspire others to work equally hard and achieve their dreams. One such commendable story is of artist Manav Durga, who worked hard to make a significant difference in his life and the world of entertainment. Manav was just 20 years old when he started his journey. With big dreams in his eyes and the determination to succeed, Manav stepped into a world he knew nothing about.

Manav looks back at those times and gets emotional. He says that he always knew that the journey would be challenging but it turned out to be tougher than expected. He was overwhelmed by the sudden change in his life where he had stepped out of the cozy bubble created by his family. He was now on his own, making sense of things and learning from his mistakes on the way. The accountability of decision-making scared him but he was exhilarated about the road ahead and reaching his goal.

Manav says that these initial struggles made him strong and equipped him with confidence. He also learned to take decisions keeping his well-being in mind. He thus started his journey to fitness. Apart from eating healthy food to hitting the gym every day, the food and fitness enthusiast embraced healthy living. He also started his journey to mental well-being with yoga and meditation.

He is a multi-faceted personality who started as a theater actor when he was 18. He received a lot of appreciation for his work and thus got motivated to move to professional theater and then to camera acting. Manav is an active traveler who has been to most parts of India and numerous cities across the globe. This has contributed significantly to his personality development and exposure.

We asked him how he beat the self-doubt and demotivation that he faced on his journey. To this, Manav said that the talent around him inspired him to work harder to hone his skills. He joined Jeff Goldberg acting studio, auditioned every day, and worked on short films, even if they didn’t pay. He knew that if he had the skills, finances would follow and the reverse isn’t true.

Manav believes in learning continually and is currently experimenting with freestyle dance and gymnastics. His vast social media following is just a small proof of his success, Manav has achieved a lot more. We hope he continues with the same spirit and gets abundant success.