5. Cardano

The Cardano blockchain operates on a Proof-of-Stake system. It is one of the third-generation blockchains that hopes to solve scalability issues, which are most common in first-generation (Bitcoin) and second-generation (Ethereum) blockchains. With higher generations known for their high gas fees, Cardano is coming up with a truly decentralized low-fee platform. Its Proof of Stake mechanism makes it less energy-intensive than the PoW relied upon by Bitcoin. The platform's native token is ADA. The token is used to pay for transaction fees across the network. Also, developers use the token to create smart contracts and applications that run on the secure, decentralized Cardano blockchain.