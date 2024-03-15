It is pure science that with strategic enhancements in infrastructure, policy reforms, and a booming economy, India is poised to not only meet but exceed global aviation standards. The goal is to sustain a USD 20 trillion economy by 2047, with a focus not only on planes and airports but also on creating an all inclusive airline ecosystem. The number of airports in India has doubled in the previous nine years, with the construction of 21 Greenfield airports, 12 of which are already operating.