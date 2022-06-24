5 Years Of Cyrus With Bombay Cocktail Bar

Glitz and Glamour, with all the perks for substance filled armour, that is what best describes the outlook on the life of a successful DJ, like DJ Cyrus. DJ Cyrus talks with us exclusively about his formative years, growth, and development as he paved his way to become one of the finest, most successful, and well known DJs in India.

Cyrus started off his career in 1999, when he assisted many different DJs to gain maximum first hand knowledge, since he has created his entire credibility for all the amazing artistry that he does only through the knowledge that he gained while he was working, and assisting; and has had no professional training in any of the numerous things that he excels in. He is a DJ, a musician, a dancer, and a rapper has honed all of his skills only through years of practice and he is a talented musician with the skills to play various instruments like Djambe, Darabukka, Drums, Bongo and Timbale.

Currently, Cyrus is associated with a few of the hottest clubs like Bombay Cocktail Bar, XOYO and True Tramm Trunk, where he is the resident DJ. He is the Director of Music and Arts at Bombay Cocktail Bar, where he introduced one of the most loved nights called ‘Wakanda Wednesdays’, where there is jugalbandi between the DJ and his percussionist. Along with being an amazing artist, Cyrus is also an incredible teacher! He runs a 3 month certified training course in his class called ‘Masterclass by DJ Cyrus’, for anyone willing to learn Dj-ing. He has successfully trained over 2,500 students since the course’s inception.

Having had personal struggles with the use of various substances, Cyrus advices every youngster, upcoming musician, and artist to stay true to their own selves, and not get carried away with the glamour and substances which will always be available to them in the easiest way possible. He says, “Be versatile and learn to adapt to every music that comes your way, and every crowd that needs to be entertained. Read your audience, and hone your skills.”

